The Finance Committee examined $421 million in unpaid payments and exemptions. The vote of $100 million is not a payment.

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On Thursday 26 November, the Finance Committee examined a statement of unpaid invoices and exemptions from electricity in Lebanon. Its president, Ibrahim Kanaan, quoted a total of $421 million, including approximately $110 million for war-related exemptions. Energy Minister Joseph Saddi gave MPs lists of the bodies concerned; the public record does not give the amount owed by each person or the payments already made.

Three numbers that do not designate the same thing

The $421 million presented to the Commission add up the accumulated invoices and exemptions. The 110 million quoted by Ibrahim Kanaan refer to exemptions from war; In his view, the burden should be on the Treasury rather than the electrician. The 100 million approved in November fall into a third category: this is the amount of an additional appropriation intended to pay part of the public arrears, not the amount already paid to EDL.

On 9 November, Kanaan had presented an estimate of 248 million for claims on public bodies and mentioned an amount of 428 million by adding exemptions. The November 26 report does not provide the post-to-post reconciliation between these figures and the new total. The increase from 428 million to 421 million therefore does not make it possible to say that seven million have been settled.

The lists have been given, their details are not published

The debate on 26 November concerned the draft budget for 2027. The committee approved the operating budget of the Ministry of Energy and Water and its agencies, but left the debts under discussion. Its president asked what happens to the amounts that the administrations register each year to pay electricity, while the bills remain unpaid. He plans to present an analysis of the Department of Finance’s responsibilities and controls at the next session.

To reconcile the accounts, each organization must have the amount invoiced, the exemptions, the credit entered, the payments received by EDL and the remaining balance. The minutes of Parliament do not publish these columns. In particular, it does not allow a hospital, a municipality or an administration to be allocated any numerical share of the total announced.

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