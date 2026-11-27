After an intrusion detected on the night of 25-26 November, the AFP isolated the portal where its customers consult and download content. The Agency has not announced a recovery date.

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After an intrusion detected on the night of 25-26 November, the AFP isolated the portal where its customers consult and download content. The Agency has not announced a recovery date.

Agence France-Presse announced that it had put AFP Forum offline following a cyberattack detected in the night from Wednesday 25 to Thursday 26 November. According to his direction, the incident began at about 1:30 a.m. Paris time. The Agency’s teams have isolated the platform as a precautionary measure.

Subscriber portal, not editorial

AFP Forum is one of the platforms through which the agency’s clients consult and download its dispatches, photographs or videos. Its suspension affects this distribution channel. The agency says it offers solutions to its subscribers; his announcement does not mention a halt in the production of the editorials.

No recovery schedule

AFP management indicates that analyses are conducted with the support of external experts. It did not publicly identify the perpetrators of the attack and did not announce any leak of data or deadline for re-entry. On 27 November, the information published on the incident still indicated a suspension of the portal.

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