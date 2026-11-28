Ukrainian relief workers completed their search on Saturday in Nijyn. The previous day’s strike on a company resulted in seven deaths and seven injuries, according to the regional authorities.

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Seven people were killed and seven injured on Friday 27 November in a Russian strike on a company in Nijyn, northern Ukraine, according to the Chernihiv region administration. Rescue completed their search on Saturday morning and indicated that one person had been extracted alive from the rubble.

The strike hit the company on Friday. The town hall had announced three dead and seven wounded while the rescue workers were still working there. The new assessment was communicated after the investigation by the Ukrainian emergency services and confirmed by the head of the regional administration, Viacheslav Chaous. The rescue team reported that it had mobilized 55 responders, including two cynophilic teams.

A day of mourning in Nijyn

The municipality declared on Saturday 28 November the day of mourning in memory of the victims. The two successive balance sheets cover the same strike. The regional authorities distinguish this from that of the entire Chernihiv region, which amounts to eight deaths and ten injuries over the 24-hour period they examined.

Another wave of attacks at night

The Ukrainian Air Force separately announces that Russia launched 162 drones during the night of 27-28 November. In its interim survey, which was stopped at 0800 Kyiv time, it reported 141 aircraft shot down or neutralized and reported impacts at 13 sites. This military record does not constitute a human assessment and does not cover the strike that struck Nijyn’s company on Friday.

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