Seven students were killed and over 90 injured on Saturday near a college in Asadabad, eastern Afghanistan, according to the authorities. An investigation is under way.

5

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Seven students were killed and over 90 injured on Saturday near a college in Asadabad, eastern Afghanistan, according to the authorities. An investigation is under way.

The explosion occurred on 28 November in the area of Andar Ser, on the outskirts of Asadabad, capital of Kunar province. According to the provincial police spokesman, Farid Dehqan, it took place around 10 a.m. local time.

A still provisional balance sheet

Sami ul Haq Bayan, provincial director of information and culture, confirmed the deaths of seven students and reported more than 90 injuries. The spokesman for the Ministry of the Interior, Abdul Mateen Qani, reported 99 injuries. The first provincial balance sheets and the departmental balance sheets do not all give the same figures.

The origin of the explosion remains to be established

According to the provincial director, the first elements of the investigation place the starting point of the explosion in a building adjacent to the college. The authorities have not publicly established its cause or announced conclusions on possible responsibilities.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews