The CPI estimates that 21 per cent of the population analysed in Lebanon is in an acute or worse food crisis. The April projection advanced 24%. Between the two exercises, the conditions of the conflict changed, but also the reference population and the boundaries of certain groups. What can we compare?

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In Lebanon, the Integrated Food Security Classification Framework (ICF) estimated in April that 24 per cent of the population analysed would be in acute or worse food crisis until August 2026. His next assessment, for September 2026 to February 2027, reduced the proportion to 21%. The figure is lower, but periods, assumptions and part of the reference population have changed.

A revised projection, then a new evaluation

Published on 29 April, the first figure was not the five-month balance sheet from April to August. It was a projection, revised after the escalation of the March hostilities and subsequent displacements. The CPI estimated that approximately 1.24 million out of 5.19 million people would be in phase 3 or above, the threshold for situations classified as crisis or more serious.

The 5 November report is based on a new analysis conducted from 21 to 29 September. It combines household surveys, market and income access information, and travel and assistance data. For September 2026 to February 2027, the national table contains about 1.05 million people in phase 3 or more, out of 5.03 million analysed. This is not a final statement made after February, but an assessment of the so-called « current » period in the report.

Reference population also changed

Both exercises retain the same four major population categories, without necessarily measuring them on the same perimeter. Thus, people who arrived from Syria after December 2024 were counted in three analytical units in April; The September exercise classifies them in a national unit. For the longer-established Syrian refugees, the CPI increased from 25 to 21 units and from one million to approximately 820,000 reference staff. These personnel come from humanitarian planning. Their difference does not amount to a number of recorded departures.

For Lebanese residents, the national reference workforce remains around 3.86 million. However, the same national total does not guarantee local comparisons at constant scope. In April, internally displaced persons had been linked to their arrival district. CPIL warns that revisions to geographical distribution change the reading of results, especially when several districts are grouped due to insufficient data. The two national totals can be reconciled to understand the order of magnitude; It is not possible to deduce the development of a municipality or directly compare all sub-groups.

What the gap does not measure

The World Food Programme partly links the decline to changes in conflict intensity and displacement since their peak. However, the two reports do not allow the part of the difference due to each factor to be isolated, nor to follow the same households from one period to another. Subtracting 1.05 million from 1.24 million therefore does not give the number of people who have emerged from crisis. Some families may have seen their situation improve while others were turning in the opposite direction, without national tables showing how much.

The following scenario illustrates why the proportion should also be read with its denominator. For March to July 2027, the CPI again projects 24%, but on a planning basis of 4.81 million, around 1.15 million people in crisis or worse. This is neither the return to the same strength as in April 2026, nor a result already achieved. In particular, the projection takes into account aid financing which was not confirmed for June and July at the time of the analysis. This point is a scenario hypothesis, not the announcement of an interruption.

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