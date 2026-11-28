The second group of the 128th Battalion returned to Dublin on Friday after six months in Lebanon. Some 294 military personnel constitute the latest planned Irish rotation within UNIFIL.

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The second group of the 128th Irish Infantry Battalion returned to Dublin on Friday, 27 November, after six months in UNIFIL. Lieutenant-Colonel Damian Carroll, who commanded the battalion, confirmed at the airport the end of this deployment. Ireland is still not leaving Lebanon: the 69th infantry group took over.

The 128th battalion was sent to Lebanon in May with 344 troops, according to the Irish defence forces. A first part of the contingent had already returned to Dublin, according to the Irish army. The return of the second group on Friday concludes this rotation.

A rotation of 294 Irish military personnel

The 69th group has 294 Irish soldiers, according to the army. He took part in the multinational battalion, which brought together Irish, Polish and Hungarian personnel. Dublin had announced in early November that it would be its last contingent deployed in the current UNIFIL mission. The figure of 294 relates to Irish rotation, not the full number of multinational units.

Carroll explained in Dublin that the new group should maintain operational capacity while preparing for withdrawal. He recalled that his own battalion had arrived shortly after the resumption of hostilities in the spring. The operations then resumed in the villages, including assistance to internally displaced persons, before the mission began preparations for departure.

End of mandate does not coincide with departure of troops

The Security Council established 31 December 2026 as the end of UNIFIL ‘ s operational mandate and subsequently planned a drawdown phase in 2027. In May, the Irish Government approved the retention of its military until the end of the mandate, followed by a presence to accompany the withdrawal of personnel and equipment. The Irish forces expect the 69th group to begin withdrawing early in 2027.

Ireland has participated in UNIFIL since its inception in 1978. The return of the 128th Battalion ended a rotation, but neither the full departure of the Irish nor the termination of UNIFIL operations took place on Friday.

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