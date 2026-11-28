Attacks reported in Kfar Tebnit, restrictions of the Beirut marathon, 15 wounded in Sanaa according to the Houthis, closed passages in Iraq and elections in Taiwan.

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Strikes were reported Saturday morning in Kfar Tebnit. Beirut is preparing to close the streets of Sunday’s marathon. In Yemen, the authorities in Sana’a reported 15 injured. In Iraq, Baghdad closed two crossings, one at the Iranian border and the other at the Syrian border.

Saturday 28 November 2026, noon edition, Beirut time.

South Lebanon: Attacks reported in Kfar Tebnit

Israeli strikes were reported on Saturday morning on Kfar Tebnit in Nabatiyah District. Local information is consistent on the affected municipality, but the exact time of the strikes and their consequences are not established. No confirmed human results were available late in the morning. This is a new episode after the shootings reported on Friday near the locality. The strikes reported on the heights of Ain al-Tinah in the western Bekaa go back to Thursday evening.

Beirut: Marathon restrictions begin tonight

The Internal Security Forces announced a ban on stationing on the route from 9 p.m. this Saturday and then closing at 10 p.m. of the Martyrs’ Square area in front of the An-Nahar building. Traffic restrictions on the route must take effect on Sunday at 4:30 a.m. The release window requested by the organizers begins earlier than the police ban: they invite drivers not to leave their vehicle on the route as early as Saturday morning.

For Sunday, the Lebanese meteorological service predicts a gradual decrease in temperatures and showers as the disturbance approaches. The bulletin does not allow to set the hour of a first shower on the route.

Yemen: 15 wounded in Sanaa according to Huthi authorities

The Houthis Ministry of Health announces 15 injured civilians, including two women, in the Bir Abu Shamla neighbourhood of Sana’a. He attributed the strike to Saudi Arabia. The coalition did not confirm this operation in the available statements. The Houthis also reported a fire in a power station in the Mokha port city, without announcing any human results or quantifying the cuts.

The coalition separately announced that its air defence had intercepted a cruise missile launched by the Houthis towards the Riyadh region. His spokesman didn’t give a ground check. The announcements do not make it possible to establish a link between interception and the strike reported in Sanaa.

Iraq: two closed crossings without a general decision on the Iranian border

The border guard command announced the closure of Bashta in Halabja province and of Al-Walid, north of Rabia. The first passage looks at Iran, the second on Syria. Foreign Minister Fouad Hussein revealed on 7 November that Washington was asking to keep only two crossing points with Iran. It had found that application impossible on 13 November. The two closures of 26 November do not prove that Baghdad accepted the American request.

Taiwan: Local vote and nuclear referendum closed

Taiwanese voters voted Saturday for mayors, county chiefs and other local representatives. In Taipei, outgoing mayor Chiang Wan-an of Kuomintang, had as his opponent Puma Shen of the Progressive Democratic Party. On a separate ballot, voters voted on abandoning the policy of a country without nuclear energy. The referendum was open from the age of 18, compared to 20 years for local elections. The offices closed at 4 p.m. in Taiwan, or 10 a.m. in Beirut, and the counting continues.

France: Citizens’ convention hears the Treasury

The 150 people drawn by lot for the convention on public finances began their work on Friday at the Palais d’Iéna. The Chief Economist of the Treasury, Dorothée Rouzet, is scheduled to be heard Saturday at 2.30 p.m., Paris time. The Convention examines the accounts of the State, the communities and the Social Security. Its proposals are expected in March 2027; They will not replace Parliament’s vote on the budget.

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