Sana’a health authorities attributed Saudi Arabia a strike that injured fifteen people on Saturday. The coalition separately announced that it had intercepted a missile towards Riyadh.

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The Houthis Ministry of Health announced that 15 civilians, including two women, had been injured in a strike in Sanaa early Saturday, 28 November. The ministry’s spokesman, Anis al-Asbahi, attributed the strike to Saudi Arabia. The coalition did not confirm this operation in the statements available Saturday morning.

The balance sheet covers the Bir Abu Shamla district in the Al-Tahrir district. According to the spokesman, houses were also damaged. Local reports reported damage in shops. The first local estimate of thirteen injured was followed by a review of fifteen reported by the health authorities. These figures do not add up. There was no independent verification to establish the exact balance sheet or identify what the strike was about.

A fire reported to Mokha

The Houthis also reported that a strike had triggered a fire in a power plant in Mokha, the Red Sea port city. The announcement does not specify how many people would have been deprived of electricity or when the service could be restored. No separate human results were reported for the plant. Information about Mokha is not part of Sanaa’s record.

Riyadh announces separate interception

General Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the Saudi Arabian-led coalition, announced Saturday that air defence had intercepted and destroyed a cruise missile directed to the Riyadh region. He attributed the shot to the Houthis. Its announcement does not provide a ground balance and does not establish a link between the launch and the hit reported in Sanaa. On Thursday, the coalition announced that it had intercepted two ballistic missiles towards Riyadh, and on Friday a separate interception concerning a drone.

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