Lebanese officials are called to strike. Washington sanctions six Hezbollah-related targets according to the Treasury. Riyadh announces material damage. Shenzhen is waiting for the trilateral meeting. Warsaw distinguishes prevention from the alleged scenario. Anthropic sets its price. In Jaramana, two agents were killed on Wednesday, according to Syrian authorities.

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Thursday, November 19, 2026, 8 a.m. edition in Beirut.Lebanese officials are called to strike, based on wage claims and transportation costs. Washington punishes six people and organizations for their alleged support of Hezbollah. In the region, the Riyadh-led coalition announced damage after a missile threat. The morning is also marked by the Shenzhen summit and preparations for the introduction to the Anthropic Stock Exchange.

Administrations: a call to strike, not a record of closures

The Association of Public Administration Employees announced a movement for Thursday, 19 November, followed by a call for the closure of the public administration on Friday, 20 November. Its president, Raëd Hamade, had detailed this calendar on 16 November. In a press release broadcast on Wednesday, the association confirmed the call for a general strike on Friday.

The claims relate to salary revalorization, a new grid and travel costs. The association also calls for the inclusion of supplements and benefits in the basic wage. It considers that remuneration no longer covers basic needs in the face of rising costs of living.

These announcements do not constitute a review of the windows actually closed this morning. There is no verified national survey to measure participation. Before an administrative trip, it is preferable to check with the service concerned. This movement is distinct from that announced in the banks.

Hezbollah: six new US sanctions targets

On 18 November, the United States Treasury sanctioned three Lebanese nationals and three organizations. Afif Abdel Rida Chouman, Hassan Khechen, Ibrahim Khechen, the Wa Tawanu Association and the Gold Global Company and Sankari Gold.

Washington accuses the association of providing coverage to Hezbollah’s activities and the two companies of participating in a financial network related to gold trade. These charges base administrative designations: they do not constitute a criminal judgement.

Measures include the blocking of assets located in the United States or controlled by United States individuals. They do not mean global confiscation of all property. No total amount of assets actually blocked is published in the press release.

Riyadh: material damage still under census

Saudi Arabia-led coalition announces material damage to Riyadh following a missile threat to the Houthis on Thursday, 19 November. His spokesman, Turki al-Maliki, reported debris and damage still under census.

The press release issued by the official agency SPA does not provide a precise human report or site. The absence of a record makes it impossible to conclude that there are no victims. The end of the alert reported by the Saudi press concerns the security clearance, not the completion of the damage assessment.

Shenzhen: a three-way meeting expected

The APEC summit brings together Asia-Pacific leaders in Shenzhen on 18 and 19 November. A meeting between Xi Jinping, Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin was announced for this Thursday, on the margins of the work.

The greetings and images of the leaders gathered are not the result of this meeting. In preparing this edition, no agreement from the trilateral discussions is established in the verified sources. Trade and international security are among the issues being addressed, without prejudging the commitments to be announced.

Kaliningrad: distinguishing prevention and false flag charges

The Polish authorities confirm that they have taken preventive measures against a Russian provocation prepared near Kaliningrad. The details of a project to accuse Ukraine of a murderous attack, however, stemmed from an investigation by the daily Rzeczpospolita, published on 18 November, based on anonymous sources.

Donald Tusk’s chancery announced on 3 November that border protection would be strengthened after an alert. The ministerial confirmation of November 18 does not make public the elements to demonstrate each detail of the scenario. There is no reference to an attack carried out or to a record of victims.

Anthropic: $83 per share before first trading

On November 18, Anthropic set the price of its introduction to the stock exchange at $83 per share. The expanded offer to 980 million securities represents 81.34 billion dollars gross: approximately 79.38 billion goes back to the company before fees, and 1.96 billion to transferring shareholders.

The Nasdaq exchange is scheduled to begin on 19 November under the symbol ANT. The 83 dollars are the price of the initial placement, not an opening course already observed. Nor does the amount of the offer represent the company’s total valuation. The operation is expected to close on 20 November, subject to conditions.

Jaramana: Two agents killed Wednesday, according to SANA

Two members of the Syrian internal security forces were killed and four others wounded on 18 November in Jaramana, near Damascus, according to the official SANA agency. A security source quoted by the agency claims that a man fired at a patrol who came to call at the request of the prosecution and then at the reinforcements. The shooter was also killed, according to this source. The incident dates from Wednesday, not Thursday.

Cover: Lebanese Parliament in Beirut, archival photograph, unestablished shooting date. Institutional illustration without representation of an ongoing strike. © François el Bacha / Libnanews.

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