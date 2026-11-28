A decree in force since 28 November adapts the declaration of leave related to the arrival of a child, simplifies the change of address for RSA beneficiaries and extends protection against deregistration.

6

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

A decree entered into force on Saturday 28 November amends three rules applicable to persons registered in France Travail: the availability to work during certain holidays, the declaration of a move for RSA beneficiaries and the consequences of a failure to update a part of the registered persons automatically.

Paternity and Adoption: Distinguished Availability of Registration

The Decree of 24 November adds paternity and adoption to the grounds for change provided for in the Labour Code. It also removes the provision that allowed an applicant for employment on paternity leave to be immediately available for employment. According to the notice of the text, this availability rule is also adapted to adoption leave and additional birth leave. The text does not change the length of leave and does not introduce a new unemployment benefit.

In practice, the situation has changed. Being temporarily unavailable does not in itself mean being unregistered. The qualification of the period and the rules governing the payment of an allowance during a leave are separate steps.

RSA: a declared move to the benefit circuit

The beneficiaries of active solidarity income leave the ordinary regime of declaration of change of domicile in France Travail. Their declaration now follows the rules of the RSA laid down in the Code of Social Action and Families. The notice of the decree specifies that France Travail may take account of a change of address declared to the family allowance fund, without imposing the same declaration on the operator a second time. This provision applies to the home, not all changes.

A two-year extended transitional measure

The decree postpones from 1 January 2027 to 1 January 2029 the expiry of a measure designed to prevent a failure to update from leading to the deregistration of automatically registered publics, but neither monitored nor compensated by France Travail. This deferral does not extend the monthly discount period for other jobseekers. The change relates to a specific category of registrants, not the general renewal rule.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews