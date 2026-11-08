Ukraine: 600,000 inhabitants without power

More than 600,000 inhabitants of the Dnipropetrovsk region were deprived of electricity after a Russian attack on the night of 7-8 November, according to DTEK. In Dnipro, metro, trams and trolleybuses were suspended. Hospitals run on generators while technical teams try to restore critical infrastructure. Repeated attacks complicate repairs. Emergency cuts remain in effect and no full recovery schedule has been announced for affected areas.

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More than 600,000 inhabitants of the Ukrainian region of Dnipropetrovsk were deprived of electricity after a Russian attack on the night of 7-8 November 2026, according to Energyian DTEK. Sunday morning, Dnipro’s electric transport was stopped and hospitals were tilting on generators. The repairs remain subject to further strikes.

Damaged facilities in eastern Ukraine

DTEK indicates that significant energy facilities were affected during the night. The company cites the districts of Pavlohrad, Samara, Kamianske and Dnipro, as well as the city of Dnipro itself, among the private power sectors. Its figure of more than 600,000 inhabitants therefore concerns part of the region, not the only regional capital.

The head of the regional military administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, mentions more than 600,000 users and also includes the Synelnykove district in the affected areas. The two ads do not employ exactly the same unit: they do not convert this balance sheet into a specific number of households.

Technical teams are working to restore food. However, DTEK stresses that repeated attacks complicate their interventions. The company gives priority to critical infrastructure, without announcing an hour of return to normal for all inhabitants.

Metro, trams and trolleybuses at the stop

In Dnipro, the breakdown directly disrupted Sunday morning movements. The municipal transport department announced the suspension of all tram and trolleybus lines: the substations that supply their traction network were without electricity.

The metro trains also stopped operating following a power cut. However, the stations remain open as shelters, according to the same administration. The cessation of the transport service therefore does not mean their closure to persons seeking protection during an alert.

Oleksandr Hanzha announced the passage of hospitals and other essential facilities on generators. He also called on residents who still have power to reduce their consumption in order to limit pressure on the network.

Emergency cuts without guaranteed hours

DTEK confirmed Sunday morning the maintenance of emergency cuts in the city of Dnipro, but also in Kyiv and its region. Under this scheme, the usual discharge schedules do not apply. These restrictions should not be confused with the rotating cuts announced in advance.

The breakdown occurred after the November 7 strikes on the energy grid around Kyiv. DTEK explained that damage to substations reduced the amount of electricity that could be transferred from nuclear power plants to consumption areas. A power plant capable of producing is therefore not sufficient to provide power when the transport structures are damaged.

In Dnipropetrovsk, the number of users actually recharged and the duration of interruptions remain to be determined. Sunday morning announcements describe a provisional assessment, likely to evolve with repairs and the security situation.

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