Riyadh: a damaged Aramco building

An administrative building at Aramco in Riyadh was damaged on Sunday, 8 November after an attempted attack. Saudi Ministry of Energy reports debris falls, limited damage and no casualties. Witnesses describe broken windows in the capital’s financial district. The coalition separately announced five missile interceptions to several regions of the kingdom. No cessation of oil production related to this incident is established, and the exact circumstances remain to be specified.

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An administrative building at Aramco in Riyadh suffered damage Sunday, November 8, 2026, after an attempted attack. An official source from the Saudi Ministry of Energy attributed damage to debris and reported no injuries or deaths. This announcement comes after several missile interceptions claimed by the Saudi Arabian-led coalition.

An Aramco building in Riyadh affected by debris

The Ministry describes limited damage to an administrative building of the oil company. He indicated that the competent authorities had intervened and initiated the necessary measures. Its release does not provide any encryption of the damage.

Witnesses interviewed by two international agencies place the damaged building in the King Abdullah Financial District, the capital’s financial district. They describe broken windows on several floors of the Aramco Tower and visible damage on part of its façade.

These observations establish the existence of damage, but do not in themselves determine the trajectory of a projectile. The official version evokes debris after an attempted attack. It should not be confused with the first accounts of witnesses speaking of a directly targeted building.

The site concerned is an administrative building. The available information does not indicate an affected refinery or an interruption in oil production related to this incident. They also do not specify whether the activities of the tower occupants have been suspended.

Several interceptions announced on Sunday

General Turki al-Maliki, spokesman for the coalition supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni government, announced several air defence operations during the morning. He claims that two Houthis-launched ballistic missiles were intercepted and destroyed in the direction of Riyadh.

A separate announcement concerns a ballistic missile directed towards the eastern province. The spokesman also reported two cruise missiles intercepted in the Riyadh and South regions. These communications total five missiles, spread over several areas. They do not describe a single intercept.

Detonations were heard in the capital after a civil defense alert. She then announced the end of the danger. Public statements do not make it possible to link the debris that fell on the Aramco building to one of the missiles specifically mentioned by the coalition.

A Separate Episode of Saturday Interception

The salve announced on Sunday is not confused with that of November 7. On Saturday, the coalition reported a cruise missile directed to the Riyadh area. The day before, she had announced the destruction of a drone in the same area.

These attacks are part of the renewed hostilities between Saudi Arabia and the Houthis. Since 2015, Riyadh has led a coalition supporting the internationally recognized Yemeni authorities against the movement, which seized Sana’a in 2014.

For the Sunday incident, the authorities did not publish a detailed assessment of the damage to the tower or a recovery schedule. The official record at this stage remains that of property damage without a victim.

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