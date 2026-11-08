Tripoli boosts cooperation for investment

The Tripoli Chamber and the Special Economic Zone Authority have signed a protocol to coordinate their actions with investors. Toufic Dabboussi and Hassan Dannaoui highlight licenses, studies, software and procedures related to the origin of goods. However, the signature is not accompanied by any amount or schedule of new projects. No new tax advantage, land allocation or industrial establishment can be inferred from this institutional cooperation presented on 6 November in Northern Lebanon.

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The Tripoli Economic Area and the Tripoli and Northern Lebanon Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture have signed a cooperation protocol. The agreement aims to coordinate their interventions to attract investment and support productive projects. It was introduced on 6 November by Toufic Dabbousi, President of the Chamber, and Hassan Dannaoui, President and Chief Executive Officer of the area.

Tripoli’s economic zone targets approaches

The protocol includes licensing and legal matters. It also provides for the exchange of studies and research, with subjects related to software and artificial intelligence. The aim is to support the missions of the economic zone and strengthen relations with private actors.

The origin of goods is one of the areas mentioned. The partners refer to the mechanisms and procedures to determine it and then draw up the corresponding certificates. The announcement does not specify any new rules applicable to products or changes in the legal powers of each body.

This administrative cooperation concerns an important stage in the preparation of projects. A company must be able to identify the authorisations and documents necessary for its activity. The protocol aims to improve coordination without announcing a guaranteed time frame for processing applications.

A common framework between institutions and enterprises

Toufic Dabboussi presented the North as an economic whole whose possibilities go beyond the limits of Tripoli. It calls for a better integration of local competences and institutional capacities. It also acknowledged the difficulties encountered by the public administration.

Hassan Dannaoui described the Chamber as a partner in the economic zone. His intervention places the agreement in a continuity of cooperation, with the will to give it a new scope. It also wishes to involve other institutions and professions involved in development.

From the protocol to the services offered to businesses

The minutes set out the lines of work without publishing the full text of the protocol. They do not detail budget or schedule for new projects. The signature concerns institutional cooperation; it does not announce new developments or changes in the tax regime of the area.

The follow-up will now focus on the services actually offered to enterprises: shared studies, accompanied applications and projects capable of obtaining their authorisations. No figures are yet available for this new cooperation.

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