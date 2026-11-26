Kyiv received $450 million through two World Bank programs. Half support the management of public investment and the private sector. Japan guarantees 415 million loans.

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The Ukrainian Ministry of Finance announced on Thursday 26 November that it had received $450 million from the State budget under two World Bank programmes. The Japanese government guarantees $415 million in loans from the International Bank for Reconstruction and Development. The remaining 35 million comes from a loan from the International Development Association.

Two instalments of $225 million

The first payment is through the SURGE programme, which accompanies the reform of public financial management. It is part of an additional $584.25 million, of which the loan agreement was signed on 29 June and entered into force on 13 July. In particular, the programme helps Ukrainian administrations and communities to better plan and monitor their reconstruction investments.

The second payment is through the RISE programme, designed to support and facilitate small and medium-sized enterprises. The Ministry states that the World Bank has audited several results before paying out the funds: 20,000 companies or contractors have obtained financing or services under modernized public schemes; 100,000 applications were filed on the approach portaleDozvilRepresentatives from 500 companies were trained on product standards harmonised with those of the European Union or sustainability standards.

A payment already received, separate from the European loan

In both programs, the payment is linked to audited results. The World Bank cites the Ukrainian lending programme « 5-7-9 », which covers part of the cost of borrowing for eligible companies. The figure announced on Thursday corresponds to the funds received by the Ukrainian budget, not the amount paid directly to businesses.

This amount is separate from the €45 billion in additional loans proposed by the European Commission for 2027. European leaders discuss this proposal in Brussels on 26 and 27 November; Kyiv has already received the 450 million announced by his Ministry of Finance.

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