Qatar negotiates on gas, production and guarantees. The Emirati visit focuses on Abu Dhabi’s experience, without any contract or announced funding.

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The Council of Ministers authorized the continuation of negotiations with Qatar on electrical reform and its financial conditions. The Abu Dhabi delegation received on 25 November in Beirut presented its experience in managing the sector. The two approaches are not at the same stage: one concerns a project under negotiation, the other does not give rise to any investment announcement.

Qatar: Supplying fuel is not enough to produce power

The Doha agenda of 15 and 16 November covered electricity generation, the supply of gas and electricity via Syria, the construction of power plants and a floating facility to receive and regasify liquefied natural gas. The Council Presidency also mentioned the negotiation of a 20-year LNG supply and renewable projects. This duration was that of an option discussed, not that of a published contract.

Each link incurs different expenses. A fuel contract covers gas volumes and prices. A regasification unit converts LNG to be delivered to a power plant. The cost of electricity still depends on the efficiency of the plants, their availability and transport costs. If the network cannot absorb production or if the invoiced volumes are not paid, the problem is no longer that of fuel prices alone.

Emirates: from network management to diversification

In Beirut, the Emirati delegation led by Said bin Mubarak al-Hajeri included the energy department of Abu Dhabi, TAQA Transmission and Masdar. The Lebanese report describes a presentation of Abu Dhabi’s experience in sector management and energy diversification. The presence of a transport manager and a renewable developer indicates the diversity of skills present; it does not establish that a network contract or a power plant has been proposed at a given price.

Financial commitments still to be established

In its decision of 13 November, the Lebanese government asked the Minister of Energy to come back to him with the result of the Qatari discussions, in particular on tariffs and guarantees. To compare future projects, it will be necessary to know whether the tariff covers the only fuel or electricity delivered, in which currency it will be paid and who assumes the risks of volume and exchange. A guarantee from the Consolidated Revenue Fund, if requested, must be distinguished from an expenditure immediately entered in the budget: it creates an obligation that may become payable if the guaranteed party fails to meet its obligations.

The mandate to negotiate with Qatar does not set these elements. The report of the Emirate visit, on the other hand, gives no site, no power, no calendar, no amount. At this stage, therefore, public documents do not allow for the estimation of any decrease in invoices for households.

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