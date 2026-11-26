The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirms the death of two Rheinmetall Italia technicians after a drone attack in Kuwait. The Kuwaiti authorities attribute the attack to Iran and report two other injuries, one Kuwaiti national and one Pakistani national. The first assessment reported four injuries.

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Two Italian technicians from Rheinmetall Italia died on Thursday 26 November after a drone attack in Kuwait, confirmed the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Kuwaiti Ministry of Defence attributes the attack to Iran. Two others, a Kuwaiti national and a Pakistani national, were injured and hospitalized.

Two of the four initially reported injured

The Kuwaiti Defence first announced four injuries after the debris fell. Both Italian nationals were included in this first assessment. They died of their injuries, and subsequently confirmed the Kuwaiti ministry. They were working on a site where they performed maintenance operations, according to the Italian Ministry. The Rome communiqué does not specify the identity of the victims or the exact location.

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani expressed his condolences to the families. The Embassy of Italy is in contact with the Kuwaiti authorities to monitor the case and inform relatives, according to Rome.

A new attack attributed to Iran by Kuwait

Kuwaiti Defence reports that its forces detected and intercepted drones in the country ‘ s airspace. It refers to material damage, without specifying its extent. In a statement dated 23 November, the Kuwaiti government had already condemned a previous incident on 18 November, also attributed to Iran.

Thursday’s human record is based on the announcements from Rome and Kuwait. The attribution of the attack to Iran is that of the Kuwaiti authorities.

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