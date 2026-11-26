Pablo Hernández de Cos took the advantage over Dutch Klaas Knot in the run for President of the European Central Bank. The former Governor of the Bank of Spain enjoys political support in Brussels. The European Council has yet to formalize the appointment. Christine Lagarde will leave on February 7, 2027.

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Pablo Hernández de Cos took advantage of Klaas Knot on Thursday 26 November in Brussels, after the Dutch government joined the Spanish candidature, according to several European sources. The former Governor of the Bank of Spain is now poised to succeed Christine Lagarde as head of the European Central Bank. The European Council has not yet published an appointment decision.

The Netherlands had submitted its own candidate

Two names were submitted to the Eurogroup on 6 November: Pablo Hernández de Cos, proposed by Spain, and Klaas Knot, former president of the Dutch central bank. The accession of The Hague to the Spanish candidature, reported in Brussels on Thursday, removes the main political obstacle to the choice of Hernández de Cos. Christine Lagarde announced on 29 October that she would leave the presidency on 7 February 2027, before the end of her term of office in November 2019.

The remaining steps before taking up duties

Article 283 of the Treaty on the Functioning of the European Union provides for a recommendation by the Council of the Union, followed by a consultation of the European Parliament and the Governing Council of the ECB. The decision shall then be taken by the European Council, which shall act by a qualified majority. If confirmed, Hernández de Cos will be the first Spanish to preside over the ECB. The term of office is eight years and cannot be renewed.

From the Bank of Spain to the Bank for International Settlements

Hernández de Cos joined the Bank of Spain in 1997. In particular, he led economic, statistical and research work before becoming governor in 2018. As such, he served until June 2024 on the Governing Council of the ECB, which sets the key rates for the euro area. He has also chaired the Basel Committee on Banking Supervision and since July 2025 has headed the Bank for International Settlements.

Succession begins as the ECB discusses the persistence of inflation. The report of the meeting on 28 and 29 October, published on Thursday, shows that rising energy prices were among the concerns of Governing Council members. In October, it maintained the deposit rate at 2.50%. The decision on rates shall be taken by that Council, where the governors of the national central banks and the members of the Executive Board, including the President, sit.

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