Lebanon is seeking a UN presence after UNIFIL while Israel refuses French troops in the South. In the Grand Sérail, Nawaf Salam asks to clarify the responsibilities of public officials. In Brussels, the Twenty-Seven are discussing the European budget and a new loan to Ukraine. In Zuk Mikael, Lebanon receives Japan.

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Thursday, November 26, 2026, 6 p.m. edition in Beirut.Beirut defends a UN presence in the South after UNIFIL, while Israel opposes a French deployment. In the Grand Sérail, Nawaf Salam presented a common framework for defining the responsibilities of public officials. In Brussels, the Twenty-Seventh examine the next European budget and an additional loan to Ukraine.

South Lebanon: an approach to the UN, still no decision on succession

After leaving Baabda on Thursday, MP Melhem Khalaf announced that a letter would be sent to the presidency of the UN General Assembly. The aim is to ask him to recommend to the Security Council the continuation of a UN presence in the South. The MP indicated that 86 parliamentarians supported the process. He did not announce the sending of the letter.

On Wednesday, the Israeli ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon, said he opposed the deployment of French soldiers in the South and preferred a Lebanese army-based arrangement. Joseph Aoun had defended, in front of French parliamentarians on Tuesday, a succession under UN flag. Resolution 2790 provides for the cessation of UNIFIL operations on 31 December 2026 and for up to one year of phased withdrawal. No replacement mandate was announced.

Administration: Who has the power to decide a case?

The Public Service Council presented Thursday to the Grand Sérail a reference to describe the positions, competencies required and decisions that fall under each function. Nawaf Salam asked the administrations, public institutions and municipalities to review their missions and job descriptions with their agents. The Prime Minister cited cases that run from office to office without the user knowing who can decide them.

No new salary grids or deployment dates were announced during the presentation. The 37 proposals of the administrative reform plan submitted to the Prime Minister on Tuesday are a separate approach and still need to be discussed in the Council of Ministers.

Ormuz: oil tanker hit off Oman

On Thursday, UK Maritime Trade Operations indicated that an oil tanker had been hit the previous day by an unidentified projectile as it was leaving the Ormuz Strait off Khasab. According to the centre, which quotes local authorities, the crew is safe and sound and no discharge to sea was reported in the first notice. The notice does not specify the identity of the vessel or the origin of the projectile. Another report, west of Dubai, concerned an explosion near another vessel.

Iran: Writer Mehdi Mahmoudian Arrested in Tehran · Global Voices

The human rights organisation Hengaw reports that Iranian agents arrested Mehdi Mahmoudian at his home on Wednesday and seized his electronic material. The activist had alerted the day before about the fate of Milad Armoun and Navid Najaran, sentenced to death in a case related to the demonstrations of 2022. The Iranian authorities did not give reasons for this arrest. Mahmoudian has collaborated on the scenario ofA simple accidentby Jafar Panahi, Palme d’or 2025 and nominated to the Oscars in the category of the best original scenario.

Brussels: two negotiations on EU and Ukraine financing

European leaders meet on 26 and 27 November. In particular, the financial framework 2028–34 must balance the maintenance of agricultural and regional aid with defence and competitiveness expenditure. The leaders are also considering a separate Commission proposal: up to €45 billion in additional loans for Ukraine in 2027, including €25 billion for its industrial defence capabilities. This amount would be added to the 90 billion scheme already established for 2026 and 2027. The European Council did not publish a decision on these two dossiers at the time of closure.

Basket: Lebanon–Japan at 9 p.m. in Zuk Mikael

The Cedars receive Japan at the Nouhad Nawfal Complex for World 2027 qualifications. Prior to the match, FIBA ranked Lebanon and Japan in the first two places in the Asian zone for the points scored in counterattack, with 22,3 and 17,5 points per game respectively. In August, in the same room against South Korea, Lebanon took 50 rebounds against 30 and scored 27 counter-attack points.

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