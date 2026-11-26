From the electricity grid to social transfers and South roads, the portal makes visible signatures and amounts. These data need to be linked to actual deadlines and payments.

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The portal of the Lebanese Public Procurement Authority allows to follow a purchase beyond the call for tenders. Three cases, selected from the contracts notified in November, show, however, that the award price, the contract amount and the expenditure actually paid are not interchangeable.

Electricity: two amounts, not the final price

For high voltage equipment for the main processing stations in Lebanon, the sheet gives $2,292,555 excluding VAT for the provisional allocation of October 8 to SC Engineering. The notice of taking effect published on the same sheet is given for $2,543,355 and bears a date of signature on 16 November. The effective document also indicates an amount excluding VAT, such as the notice of allocation. The variance of $250,800 is therefore legible on a comparable tax basis; the notices are not sufficient to establish the cause or the amount actually paid. The end date of 17 September 2027 entered in the portal falls within the contractual schedule, not proof of delivery.

Roads of the South: the study contract is not the yard

For the supervision of the clearing and repair of roads in the districts of Marjayoun, Tyre and Bint Jbeil, the Development and Reconstruction Council retained Dar Al Handasah Nazih Taleb & Partners. The original contract is provided at $425,924.35. The annex made public brings the contractual total to $485,924.35: an additional $60,000 relates to benefits for war-damaged bridges. The document distinguishes $50,000 in benefits and a provision of $10,000 for geotechnical investigations. These are educational and follow-up benefits, not the price of the yard or proof of settlement.

Social transfers: several holders do not give the cost of transactions

For cash transfers of social programs, the card lists three providers, OMT, Whissh Money and Cash Plus, and three framework agreements signed on 16 November 2026. The number of incumbents is not the number of bids received. The figure of 1.20 placed in a monetary field on the portal is presented in the award decision as a 1.2% discount rate for each of the three claimants. So this is not a total price of £1.20. To establish the expenditure, the tariff base and the volume of transfers actually processed are necessary. It also does not correspond to household allowances.

This targeted review is not representative of all Lebanese markets. In order to establish final costs and delays, the signature documents, their annexes, orders executed, receipts and payments have to be linked on file. The contract sheets show what the buyer has recorded; they are not sufficient to date or encrypt what it has actually delivered.

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