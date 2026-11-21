From 28 to 30 November, the International Short Film Festival in Tyre was announced at the Lebanese National Theatre in the former Rivoli cinema. The organizers include fiction, documentaries, animated films and student works, as well as workshops and exchanges with directors in Tyre.

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The Lebanese National Theatre in Tyre will host the International Short Film Festival from 28 to 30 November. In the former Rivoli Hall, the announced program combines screenings, workshops, meetings with filmmakers and student films.

This short film festival in Tyre, in southern Lebanon, is announced from Saturday to Monday. The Tiro Association for the Arts and the Istanbouli Theatre announce a 13th edition of fictions, documentaries and animated films. In addition to the sessions, the organisers provide for exchanges with directors and workshops, as well as a place for student works. The advertisement does not give a detailed grid allowing each film to be allocated a day or schedule.

Short films in Tyre: back in the old Rivoli

The festival settles at the Lebanese National Theatre in the former Rivoli cinema. Tiro restored the room in 2018 to accommodate projections and other artistic disciplines. The reopening did not simply put a screen back into service: it gave Tyre a place to present works, welcome the people who make them and organize training activities. The programming at the end of November precisely combines these three uses.

The association’s archives show that the Tyre festival has already accompanied the movement of works between different cities. In 2016, an edition was planned in Tyre, Nabatiyah and Tripoli. This autumn’s calendar also includes several separate events: the association organized a stage in the Colosseum, Beirut, in October, and then a festival in the Empire, Tripoli, in early November. The timetables and detailed selection of one step do not automatically apply to another.

Student films and exchanges after screenings

Tyre’s announcement provides a total of 63 short films from 17 countries. The same total was announced by Tiro for Tripoli. In the absence of a detailed list specific to the Tyre sessions, this figure describes the programming announced, without allowing to say which films will be picked up, added or screened each evening. The format nevertheless gives an indication on the appointment: the works presented do not belong to a single genre, and the sessions must alternate with working or discussion times.

The place announced for student films is the other specific element of the programme. The program mentions them alongside the films in the selection, without specifying the number of works selected or the institutions represented. However, there is no evidence that all projections are followed by a debate or that all workshops are accessible without registration.

To be noted: International Short Film Festival in Tyre, November 28-30, 2026, Lebanese National Theatre, former cinema Rivoli, Tyre. Schedules per meeting, reservation and access conditions have not been specified in the advertisement.

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