Rockstar estimates GTA VI’s global retail sales at the end of November 19 at $3.79 billion. The studio also announces 32.5 million copies sold before the release. These figures do not give the total number of units left on day one or Take-Two’s revenues.

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Rockstar Games estimates GTA VI’s global retail sales at $3.79 billion at the end of November 19, the day of its release. The studio separately announces 32.5 million copies sold before the launch. The amount published measures the game’s estimated retail sales, not the turnover that its parent Take-Two will record in its accounts.

Take-Two forwarded Rockstar’s statement to the U.S. market regulator on 20 November, as an appendix to a form 8-K. The note of the communiqué specifies the date of the estimate, 19 November to the evening, and its global scope. It does not set a common UTC time for all countries or one detail per market. At the launch, the game was released on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.

An estimate in dollars and a count of copies

Rockstar presents the 32.5 million units as pre-release sales, all platforms combined. This is neither the number of copies sold on November 19, nor a count of players who opened the game that day. The $3.79 billion and the number of units before exit do not relate to the same time frame. So dividing them would not give a reliable average price.

The studio claims a record-breaking entertainment launch. The document submitted to the regulator does not provide a comparable series to verify this claim for all games, films and other entertainment products. It also does not detail sales by publishing, platform or channel at the end of the first day.

What Take-Two accounts will see

Take-Two publishes in its results two separate figures: its net accounting turnover and itsnet cooking, an activity indicator that covers digital sales and sales to physical distributors, as well as other revenues, including licences. The estimate provided by Rockstar is a third measure: it covers retail sales of a single title. The November 20 form does not provide any reconciliation between these measures, net profit or margin for GTA VI.

The last quarter published by Take-Two closed on September 30, before the game was released. It allows to read the group’s method, not to measure the effect of the launch on its accounts. The press release establishes a first commercial estimate; it does not yet allow to isolate what GTA VI has reported to the publisher.

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