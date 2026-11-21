A strike is reported in Qantara. Joseph Aoun is to speak at 6 p.m. in Nahr al-Kalb for Independence. In Riyadh, civil protection lifted the alarm, and Peru recorded a second shock near Junín. In Beirut, three screenings were announced at the Metropolis cinema.

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Saturday 21 November 2026, noon edition, Beirut time. The National Information Agency reports a strike in Qantara, without providing any balance sheet. The Presidency maintains the 6 p.m. meeting in Nahr al-Kalb, where Joseph Aoun is to speak for Independence. In Riyadh, civil protection lifted an alert after further interceptions announced by the coalition.

To the south, a strike reported in Qantara

The National Information Agency reported an Israeli air strike on Qantara at 1021 hours. Time is that of the dispatch, which does not specify the time of the strike or a balance sheet. This is a separate report from those of Shukin and Nabatiyah al-Faukah: in a previous dispatch, the agency reported an explosion at dawn in the first place and another, without a specified timetable, in the second. It did not report any results for these two alerts.

In its report issued on Friday, the Office of the Special Coordinator of the United Nations returned to the closed session of the Security Council on 19 November. Jean Arnault shared Lebanese concerns about the interruption of certain functions of UNIFIL. The needs mentioned relate to liaison between the parties, observation of the Blue Line and humanitarian access. They do not constitute an agreement or the creation of a replacement force. The current term of office ends on 31 December and the withdrawal must then proceed gradually.

Independence: the 6 p.m. meeting in Nahr el-Kalb

The Presidency announced a flag raising at 6 p.m., followed by a speech by Joseph Aoun. At noon, this speech remains to come. The restrictions announced in the area begin at 3 p.m. Those crossing this axis must distinguish between the time of the ceremony and the time of the ceremony. The tribute to Camille Chamun in Deir el-Qamar is scheduled at 1 p.m. according to the corrected programme.

In Rachaya, a round table dedicated to the sense of independence is scheduled at 3 p.m. at the Independence Museum in the citadel. The announcement of the Ministry of Information indicates the place and time, without specifying the terms of access. National Day falls on Sunday, November 22. The closure announced on Monday 23 is aimed at public administrations, public institutions and municipalities; This is not a closing announcement for all businesses or banks.

Riyadh: Civil protection warns

The Saudi Arabian-led coalition spokesman claims that missiles attributed to the Houthis were intercepted to Riyadh on the night of Friday to Saturday. Civil protection issued an alert and then announced the end of the danger. These statements do not give a human assessment. This new sequence is distinct from that reported on Thursday in the financial district.

The confrontation continues after the coalition announced an operation at the Yemeni port of Hodeida on Friday. The coalition assigns this operation a military objective. The status of the port and the effects on civil deliveries cannot be inferred from the parties’ declarations alone.

In Peru, a second tremor near Junín

The Peruvian Geophysical Institute recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on Saturday at 0012, Peru time, or 0712 hours in Lebanon. Its epicentre is located 30 kilometres northwest of Junín. The announced depth is 127 kilometres. The bulletin of the National Institute for Civil Defence does not give any results for this quake.

The first earthquake, of magnitude 6.7, had occurred Friday night in Peru. In its first survey, the civil defence reported an injured man in the centre of Lima and damage. This balance sheet concerns the first earthquake: it should not be attributed to Saturday’s earthquake. The new bulletin does not formally call the earthquake 5.0 a replica.

Protection of minors: a prevention programme launched

On Friday, the Lebanese Ministry of Information launched a prevention initiative on Internet use among minors. It is intended for children and accompanying adults. A documentary was presented, with a broadcast announced in the media. This is not a new regulation and does not impose an additional obligation on families.

In Beirut, the youth cinema in Mar Mikhaël

Metropolis cinema program Saturday at 4 p.mDounia, The Great White Country, by André Kadi and Marya Zarif. Four short films by young participants in the film workshop are scheduled to follow at 5:30 p.m. At 6.30 p.m., the meeting room announcedChihiro’s Journey, from Hayao Miyazaki. The festival continues on Sunday. The cinema displays a price of 500,000 Lebanese pounds for the ticket, without guarantee of availability.

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