The European Union authorises daraxonrasib against a form of metastatic pancreatic cancer already treated. In France, the government invited the laboratory to submit a request for derogatory access. The authorisation does not set a schedule for availability or reimbursement. The baseline trial involved 500 patients monitored in several countries.

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On 16 November the European Commission authorised daraxonrasib for certain adults with already treated metastatic pancreatic cancer. The decision does not set a date for launch or repayment in France, where the government invited the laboratory to file a request for derogatory access.

Authorised as Rasonque, daroxonrasib has obtained a European marketing authorisation as an orphan medicine. The Decision, entered in the European Union Register under the number EU/1/26/2079, shall be valid for five years from its notification. The indication is for treatment with daroxonrasib alone in adults with metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma receiving at least one systemic treatment, i.e. acting throughout the body.

What the test measured

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had given a favourable opinion on 15 October after a step-by-step evaluation. It was based on RASolute 302, an open-label phase 3 trial, in which 500 patients whose cancer had progressed after systemic treatment were randomly assigned to Daraxonrasib and standard chemotherapy. Approximately 92% of participants had a confirmed G12 RAS mutation. The drug acts on the signalling of RAS proteins, which play a role in cell growth.

In the survival analysis reported by EMA, which was discontinued on 15 June 2026, median overall survival was 12.4 months with daraxonrasib versus 6.7 months with chemotherapy. These medians describe the two trial groups, not the possible evolution of a person or all pancreatic cancers. Among the most common side effects are diarrhoea, rash, inflammation of the mouth, nausea and vomiting.

In France, authorisation does not set the date of access

Prices and reimbursement are a matter for national decisions, recalls EMA. Revolution Medicines announced on November 16th that it is working with European health systems, without giving a launch date for France in its press release. The European authorisation therefore does not alone establish that the product is already distributed or taken care of.

On October 20, in the Senate, Deputy Minister Camille Galliard-Minier indicated that the government was inviting the laboratory to request a derogation, following a question from Senator Pierre Jean Rochette. This invitation does not establish that an application has been filed. The High Health Authority describes early access as an exceptional and temporary route, distinct from the reimbursement under ordinary law.

Before the European green light, Senators Paulette Matray on 8 October and Nadia Sollogoub on 12 November had asked the government about access opportunities in France, notably through the early access mechanism. Their questions are still unanswered on the Senate site as of November 21. No French decisions on early access or reimbursement for this medicine were found in the official publications consulted.

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