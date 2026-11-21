The American University of Beirut and Middle East Airlines are launching a certificate on aviation management and operations improvement. The courses are given in a face-to-face format and take place two nights a week for eight months. The university has a fee of $4,800 and requires a master’s degree in English.

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The American University of Beirut (AUB) and Middle East Airlines (MEA) are launching training in aviation management. Announced on November 19, this first joint project targets both professionals and young graduates. The university has eight months of face-to-face courses and a fee of $4,800 for the program.

AUB President Fadlo Khuri and Middle East Airlines CEO Mohamad El Hout signed a Memorandum of Understanding at Suliman S. Olayan Business School in Beirut. Both institutions want to develop their relations in vocational training, research and skills sharing. The concrete measure for the time being is the opening of enrolments in a certificate of continuing training.

AUB MEA aviation training: two courses, three certificates

The aviation management route covers the operation of airlines and airports, the rules of the sector and its economic mechanisms. The topics announced include pricing, financial planning and cost control. The programme also addresses aviation security and safety. He is not trained in piloting: he is interested in the decisions taken by air transport officials on the ground and in management services.

The second route is to improve operations. It addresses quality, compliance and project management. Participants can choose one of the two routes or follow them together. The AUB distinguishes three professional certificates: aviation management, operational excellence, or a certificate combining both. The price of the programme appears on the public record, but it does not indicate a separate rate for each of the two routes.

The contribution of the MEA includes practical cases and exercises. The university presents this work as a complement to the courses, not as a period of internship at the company. It also announces certifications from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in addition to the AUB certificate. The school states that it is a training centre approved by IATA. These titles are neither a pilot license nor a promise to hire.

Two lessons a week after 5 p.m

The school plans for two weekly face-to-face sessions after 17 hours. The courses are aimed, inter alia, at company and airport managers, security professionals and agents working in regulatory bodies. AUB also cites young graduates in transport, engineering or management and professionals who change sectors. Mastery of written and oral English is required.

The $4,800 is the fee posted on the consultation date. The school mentions reductions for early enrolment and for its former students, without indicating the amount on its card. It posted registrations opened on 21 November. The same page did not provide an entry date or deadline.

A broader research agreement than training

The AUB MEA aviation training is the first project made public under the agreement. The university also mentions future work on supply chains, network optimization, quality of passenger service and the environmental effects of operations. These are still areas of cooperation. The announcement does not provide a research schedule, budget or first joint project in these areas.

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