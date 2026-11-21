Lebanese Sayadiyé combines white fish and rice cooked in a broth with brown onions. This version for four people explains how to prepare the smoke, cook the rice and fish separately, then choose between a lemon sauce in broth and a tahini finish inspired by the bistro d’Alan Geaam.

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In Lebanese Sayadiyé, the fish is served on a brown and fragrant rice. The colour comes mainly from browned onions, which also give its taste to the broth. For the traditional dish of the week, here is a version to prepare with white fish fillets, homemade broth and, to choose from, two sauces.

Lebanese Sayadiyyy begins with onions

Sayadiyé, or « fisherman’s rice », belongs to the Lebanese coast kitchen repertoire. His name is associated with fishing. There are dishes with neighbouring names on the coasts of the region, including in Aqaba, Jordan. This relationship does not allow for a single place of birth. In Lebanon, the principle is more important than the variety of fish: the liquid in which rice is cooked must already taste browned onion and fish.

The version presented in the spring of 2022 by the catering service of the medical centre of the American University of Beirut illustrates this method. The fish can bake in the oven after marinating with lemon and cumin. The heads and edges, when leaving a whole fish, perfume the filtered broth. Most is used to cook rice; the rest gives a lemon sauce, slightly bound to the starch. The fish is placed on the rice at the end, allowing to adjust its cooking without prolonging that of the grains.

The delicate point is the colour of the onions. They must be allowed to brown beyond the blond, stirring and reducing the fire if the edges darken too quickly. A sustained brown deepens the taste of broth; Burned onions give him bitterness. Once the broth is filtered, you can taste a spoonful before cooking the rice. If it is very salty, it is better to dilute it at this stage than try to correct the dish in service.

For four people: broth rice and oven fish

700 to 800 g of white fish fillets, e.g. cod, and 300 g of long rice;

3 yellow onions, 2 cloves of garlic and about 800 ml of low salt fish fume;

2 lemons, oil, ground cumin, a pinch of cinnamon, salt and pepper;

optional: a handful of grilled gables, a teaspoon of starch or tahini.

Prepare the broth.Thin two onions and brown them in a little oil until brown, without burning them. Add the smoke and let simmer about 20 minutes before filtering. With a whole fish prepared by the fisherman, the edges and head can be used to make a smoke; with nets alone, a smoke already prepared is suitable. Cook the rice.Rinse the rice until the water clears. Sauté the third onion in the pan, then add the garlic, a coffee spoonful of cumin, cinnamon and drained rice. Stir briefly and pour the hot broth, following the liquid-rice ratio indicated for your grains (about 550 to 600 ml here). Cover and cook over low heat until absorbed. Leave for a few minutes, then aerate the grains with the fork. Cook the fish separately.Season the fillets with oil fillet, some lemon juice, cumin, salt and pepper. Bake them in the oven at 180 °C until the flesh is opaque and detachs at the fork; shallow fillets can be ready in about ten minutes. Draw them on rice, with grilled gables if you like.

Two finishes: lemon broth or tahini

To stay close to the version of the medical center, heat some of the reserved broth. Add lemon juice and, for a sauce that slightly tablespoons the fish, a teaspoon of starch previously released in a little cold water. Serve the sauce apart so that the rice does not soak.

The menu of the Qasti Bistrot d’Alan Geaam, in Paris, illustrates another finish: baked cod, rice, fried onions and tahini sauce. For home adaptation, relax two tablespoons of sesame paste with lemon juice, then add a little cold water until you get a fluid sauce. The broth remains the base of the rice; the tahini brings a table contrast, without being necessary to the recipe.

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