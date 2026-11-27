New shootings in South Lebanon, four hospitals to rehabilitate, lower fuel, Yemen’s record and cancellation of all Norse Atlantic flights.

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Israeli fire is reported near Kfar Tebnit and on the coast of Mansouri. Lebanon is launching a construction contract for four public hospitals in the South. Gasoline and fuel oil are dropping. In Yemen, the Huthies health authorities report 11 deaths in a strike. In Europe, Norse Atlantic cancels all flights.

Friday, November 27, 2026, 6 p.m. Beirut time edition. The cover photograph shows the French contingent of UNIFIL in At Tiri in July 2009. This is an archive of Libnanews.

South Lebanon: new shots and no confirmed results

The National Information Agency reported on Friday Israeli artillery fire near Kfar Tebnit, in the Nabatiyah area, and on the coast of Mansuri, in the Tyre district. It also reported a controlled explosion in Qantara. No human assessment was confirmed for these incidents. These reports are in addition to air strikes reported in the morning in the Nabatiyah and Marjayoun areas.

The mandate of UNIFIL is due to expire on 31 December. This deadline does not correspond to the immediate departure of all peacekeepers: the United Nations has planned a separate phase of withdrawal. The Security Council has not stopped a mechanism to take over.

Four hospitals in the South: offers expected on 9 December

Tebnine, Nabatiyé, Hasbaya and Marjayoun are included in the same invitation to tender of the Development and Reconstruction Council. The market covers existing buildings. It includes work in the vicinity of the emergency in Marjayoun and the rehabilitation of ventilation facilities in Hasbaya and Marjayoun. In Tebnine, it provides for the layout of the premises for an imaging unit, but the purchase of the apparatus is a separate market.

Companies have until noon on 9 December to submit their offers. The expected period of 150 days shall run from the actual start of work, not from the submission of tenders. No service interruption attribute or schedule was announced.

Fuels: Gasoline drops by 4,200 pounds per litre

The scale of 27 November sets the 20 litres of non-lead 95 at £2,158,000 and the unlead 98 at £2,176,000. Both are down 84,000 pounds from Tuesday, or 168,000 pounds less for a full 40 liters. The 20 litres of fuel oil drop by 102,000 pounds to 2,295,000 pounds. The 10 kilos domestic gas bottle remains at 1,625,000 pounds.

Yemen: eleven deaths reported by the Huthies health authorities

The Houthi-controlled health authorities announced on Friday that a strike had killed at least eleven people, including children, in Al-Turba, south-western Yemen. This balance sheet remains that of the Huthies authorities and has not been independently audited.

Norse Atlantic stops sales and cancels all flights

The board of directors of the Norwegian holding subsidiary decided to file an application for bankruptcy with the court of Agder. The group invokes the lack of short-term financing. The announced procedure does not apply to the listed parent company or the British subsidiary, but the cancellation concerns all Norse flights and no resumption is announced.

The Norwegian civil aviation regulator announced on Wednesday a penalty payment of SEK 8,000 per day from Monday to Saturday, starting on 20 November. It concerned passenger debts that the company had already recognized as well. The amount actually received and the fate of the periodic penalty payment in the proceedings are not established.

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