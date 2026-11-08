Tripoli Olympic Stadium: work to be completed

The Minister of Youth and Sports, Nora Bayrakdarian, visited the Tripoli Olympic Stadium to monitor its rehabilitation. The lawn is ready to host matches, but technical and safety interventions are still needed. A dangerous metal structure was removed, revealing further work to be done. The minister preferred their completion before the reopening, even though she had to postpone it for a few months. An international match is envisaged for the inauguration, with no date announced.

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The Minister of Youth and Sports, Nora Bayrakdarian, inspected the rehabilitation of the Tripoli Olympic Stadium. The lawn is ready to host meetings, but technical and safety interventions are still needed before reopening.

The minister was accompanied by Naji Hammoud, chairman of the board of directors and general manager of the public establishment of sports and Scout facilities. The visit provided an update on the work carried out and the next steps of the project.

Tripoli Olympic Stadium: a lawn ready

Nora Bayrakdarian said the game surface was in very good condition and ready for the games. However, she stressed that some technical problems still required work and follow-up.

The Minister stressed the quality of the interventions and the safety of the facilities and their equipment. This rehabilitation is part of the Ministry’s objective of developing sports infrastructure in the various Lebanese regions. The aim is to allow these facilities to host meetings and competitions.

Security interventions before reopening

A metal structure that posed a risk to public safety was removed, explained Nora Bayrakdarian. This operation has revealed other necessary work, now under way.

The Minister considered it preferable to complete these interventions before reopening, as the resumption of her activities had already been postponed. Therefore, the condition of the lawn alone is not sufficient to allow the entire equipment to be reopened.

An international match envisaged for the inauguration

Nora Bayrakdarian said that an international game was being considered during the reopening. It considered it acceptable to postpone work for a few months, recalling the long period of stagnation in the stadium since 2006.

No date for reopening or posting for this international meeting was announced in the declarations reported. Completion of technical and safety work remains the next step.

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