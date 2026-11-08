South Lebanon: strikes in Kfar Tebnit, razed houses in Zawtar

Two Israeli airstrikes targeted Kfar Tebnit in less than ten minutes, Sunday, 8 November, according to a Lebanese news agency. In Zawtar al-Sharqiyah, a correspondent reported house demolitions by bulldozers and fires during the night. Automatic gunfire was also reported towards Qantara. No human records or counts of the houses destroyed accompanied this initial information. These facts are distinct from artillery fire reported the previous day in the area.

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Two Israeli airstrikes targeted Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon on Sunday, 8 November 2026 afternoon. According to a Lebanese news agency, they took place in less than ten minutes. Demolition and burning of houses were also reported in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah. This information was not accompanied by any human assessment.

Two close strikes at Kfar Tebnit

A first bulletin, broadcast at 1508 hours Beirut time, reports an Israeli air raid on Kfar Tebnit. A second, published at 3:16 p.m., reported a new strike on the same locality. He states that less than ten minutes separate the two attacks.

The dispatches place the facts in the afternoon, without giving the exact time of each strike. They do not specify the buildings or damage. No number of victims is reported at this stage. The absence of an assessment therefore does not lead to the conclusion that there are no injuries or deaths.

Houses demolished in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah

In another bulletin, published at 1529 hours, a correspondent reported on the continued destruction in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah. According to his account, large bulldozers of the Israeli army were seen this Sunday attacking the foundations and roofs of houses, before demolishing them.

The same report indicates that houses were burned during the night. It does not mention the number of houses concerned. The night fires and demolitions observed during the day constitute two distinct sequences reported in this locality.

A bulletin issued at 3.38 p.m. also reported that Israeli automatic gunfire was being fired at Qantara in the Marjeyoun area. It does not provide any further information on their consequences.

These new facts concern Sunday, 8 November. In addition to artillery fire reported the previous day in the vicinity of Zawtar, Mayfadoun and Kfar Tebnit. The first dispatches of the afternoon do not yet provide any detailed assessment of the damage or possible victims of this Sunday’s operations.

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