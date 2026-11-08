8 novembre 2026
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Sabra: Three arrests and one tunnel uncovered

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 5 views

Internal Security Forces announced three arrests in Sabra during an operation on 8 November against a stolen motorcycle warehouse. According to their statement, an exchange of fire of about an hour preceded the discovery of a tunnel and seizures of weapons, ammunition and narcotics. The quantities are not specified. A wanted person was slightly injured in the head after a fall while attempting to escape. The suspects were handed over to the competent authority on judicial investigation.

Couverture : trois arrestations annoncées à Sabra par les FSI, sur une photo d’archives du Palais de justice de Beyrouth.
Palais de justice de Beyrouth. Photographie d’archives utilisée comme illustration judiciaire. Elle ne représente ni Sabra ni l’opération du 8 novembre 2026. Couverture Libnanews. © Archives Libnanews
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In Sabra, the Internal Security Forces (ISF) announced the arrest of three people after an operation on 8 November 2026 against a stolen motorcycle warehouse. In their statement issued on the same day, they reported an exchange of fire and the discovery of a tunnel.

Sabra: an exchange of shots of about an hour

According to the ISP, wanted persons opened fire on the patrol of the investigation brigade of Mount Lebanon and threw a grenade during the search, at the entrance of the camp, on the Mount Lebanon side. The officers responded and the clashes lasted about an hour.

The press release reports a slight head injury to a wanted person caused by a fall during his attempt to escape.

Seizures without a quantified balance sheet

ISPs report that they seized stolen motorcycles, narcotics, weapons and ammunition, including grenades, without specifying their quantities. They present the tunnel discovered as a passage for the exchange of stolen goods between groups.

The facts reported by ISPs relate to suspicions of theft and drug-related offences. The statement does not detail the role attributed to each of the suspects. No conviction is announced.

The three suspects and the seizures were handed over to the competent service on judicial investigation, the ISPs specify.

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Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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