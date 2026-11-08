School sport: 120 students gathered in Furn el-Chebbak

On November 6, 2026, over 120 students from five schools in Beirut took part in the third day of « Your Health in Your Hand » at Notre-Dame des Frères in Furn el-Chebbak. Organized by Lebanese Young Talents with the French Embassy and the French Institute of Lebanon, this meeting offered seven workshops, including an introduction to sport for blind and visually impaired people. The programme focuses on discovery, health and participation rather than competition, with the support of six sports federations.

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School sport in Lebanon was on the program of the third day « Your health in your hands », organized on Friday, November 6, 2026 at the Notre-Dame des Frères School in Furn el-Chebbak. More than 120 students from five schools in Beirut participated in this initiative of the Lebanese Young Talents Association, conducted in partnership with the French Embassy in Lebanon and the French Institute of Lebanon.

The meeting brought together students, their teachers and coaches, as well as representatives of French partners and participating sports federations. The host institution hosted this third edition of a programme launched in 2025.

Seven workshops to discover school sport in Lebanon

The students were divided into seven workshops. Six Lebanese federations supervised the discovery of tennis, athletics, modern pentathlon, fencing, taekwondo and muay-thai. A seventh workshop, led by Blind with Vision, was devoted to the sport of blind and visually impaired people.

Each group spent 25 minutes at a workshop, with a brief presentation followed by a practical introduction for all students. The groups then joined the following activity. This rotation allowed each participant to try out the different disciplines offered during the day.

Health and participation at the heart of the programme

The opening ceremony began with the Lebanese and French national anthems. The director of Notre-Dame des Frères, Fadi Touma, welcomed the reception of this third edition and thanked the French Embassy, Lebanese Young Talents, federations and schools for their support for the sport practice of young people.

The Embassy representatives recalled the launch in 2025 of the Sport and Sport Support Project, particularly in schools. The secretary general of Lebanon Young Talents, Dr Georges Assaf, spoke of the goals of « Your health in your hands »: to raise awareness of their health, encourage them to engage in physical activity and build confidence in them through the discovery of sports.

He also thanked French partners, the host school, federations, participating institutions, Blind with Vision, volunteers and the association team.

The program aims to promote the physical and psychological health of students through movement and discovery. It encourages participation rather than competition and seeks to strengthen links between schools, sports federations and educational institutions. This third day followed two previous editions, the most recent of which had taken place in northern Lebanon in February 2026.

Participants on the third day « Your health in your hands », November 6, 2026 in Furn el-Shebbak. Photo: Prophoto.

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