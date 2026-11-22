In Zawtar al-Gharbiyah, families who have returned depend on water supplies. In Frun, the filtration was repaired without returning the tank to service. In Yater, temporary tanks were installed. These situations shed light on the costs of return without the sources being able to quantify exactly one invoice per household.

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In Zawtar al-Gharbiyé, families returned to houses that were still habitable, but the water arrived by truck. In Frun, an interim solution enabled the filtration to be put back into service without restoring the collective reservoir. These two situations show how much it costs to return without running water, beyond repairing housing: delivering, storing and pumping water until the public service functions normally.

In Zawtar al-Gharbiyé, the return without running water

In a report issued on 9 October 2026, the United Nations in Lebanon reported that about 90 of the approximately 500 families of Zawtar al-Gharbiye had returned to live in the village. Some lived in partially damaged houses. The electricity was neither from the public network nor from generators, and the water supply was based on truck deliveries, with the support of the Lebanese army and the Civil Defence. This survey describes a situation in the autumn; no more recent status of in-service connections was found.

The same report states that a water supply mission to Zawtar al-Gharbiye was one of the interventions that was not allowed access. An emergency delivery can cover immediate needs without repairing the network. As long as this situation lasts, it is necessary to finance transport and storage, and then resume delivery. The document does not specify the frequency of rotations or any amounts paid by families. It also does not allow these relief trucks to be treated as commercial deliveries.

In Frun and Yater, two ways to compensate for the loss of a reservoir

On September 10, Médecins sans frontières described another situation in Frun. The local reservoir was out of use, but the organization was able to repair the filtration unit and connect it directly to the water source, bypassing the damaged tank. This intervention restored a specific function. It does not demonstrate a continuous valve distribution or the rehabilitation of all connections.

In Yater, where MSF found the collective tank irreparable, its teams provided interim tanks. Temporary storage meets a different need from the repair of filtration at Frun: a tank keeps water, but it still needs to be filled. These examples do not indicate how much each village spends on water; they show why work of different nature and cost is hidden behind the same service restoration announcement.

The municipalities must also pay to operate the service

During consultations between 27 July and 4 September with more than 40 mayors and five municipal unions, the United Nations gathered testimony on difficulties in paying for teams, maintaining vehicles and operating equipment. A representative of Chaqra pointed out, inter alia, that the municipality could not bear these burdens on its own. MSF indicates that it supplied four tanks and one generator to that municipality. This donation documents a cost of equipment supported by a partner; It does not say who then finances fuel or maintenance, or how often service is provided.

The operation of the facilities remains on the agenda. On 16 November, the South Lebanon Water Establishment issued a notice on a possible purchase of electricity for its facilities. This notice does not find a contract awarded or a return to service in any of these municipalities. It recalls that repaired equipment does not distribute water if pumping cannot be performed regularly.

What the available figures measure

In its post-conflict damage and needs assessment of 2023–24 in Lebanon, the World Bank estimated an increase of $24 million in the operating costs of water facilities due to damage. It also estimated their revenue losses related to lost residential connections at $7 million. These sectoral estimates do not correspond to the expenditure of the municipalities mentioned, nor to invoices paid by their inhabitants in 2026. In the same study, the increased use of private trucks had a much higher cost than per network service for households. This historical comparison does not give a current estimate in the South.

To quantify the cost of returning to each village, it would be necessary to know the volumes actually distributed, the share financed by public or humanitarian aid and, for households buying water, the price and frequency of their deliveries. The published surveys do not collect these data. However, they make it possible to distinguish what has been repaired from what remains to be financed so that water can reach the inhabitants regularly.

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