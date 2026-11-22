René Moawad served as President of Lebanon for 17 days, between his election on 5 November 1989 and his assassination on 22 November. For the 37th anniversary of his death, his inauguration speech sheds light on the priorities of this interrupted mandate: reconciliation, reconstruction and state authority. The presidential archives also recall that he never joined Baabda. Two messages from François Mitterrand bear witness to the French support, then to the mourning caused by his disappearance, without designating those responsible for the attack.

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On 22 November 1989, an attack on his convoy in Beirut ended René Moawad’s presidency. Elected on 5 November, he only spent 17 days. For the 37th anniversary of his assassination, his speech of inauguration allowed us to return to a specific ambition: to reconcile the Lebanese and to restore state authority after the Taif agreements.

René Moawad: An inclusive reconciliation

On 5 November, the new President undertook to implement the national agreement document. He calls for reconciliation that is open to all, including those who refuse to participate. He announced a government of national concord and called for a waiver of the use of weapons.

His program combines security and reconstruction. He referred to the return of internally displaced persons, the restoration of destruction and the restoration of sovereignty. The collection of weapons held outside the legal force is also one of his commitments. These are the objectives formulated when he took office, not a review of achievements during his brief term.

A president who never joined Baabda

The official history of the presidential palace recalls a very concrete limit: René Moawad never joined Baabda. The re-established presidency therefore did not mean a return to normal institutional functioning. The palace had suffered the fighting and the power crisis remained open.

The chronology distinguishes between election and murder. The first takes place on 5 November; The second occurs on the 22nd day of Independence Day. Confounding them would remove the interval during which Moawad actually served and presented his political project.

Diplomatic support for condolences

Two French messages frame these 17 days. On 5 November, François Mitterrand congratulated Moawad and assured him of France’s support. It links this support to the restoration of Lebanese sovereignty.

On 22 November, his message to the president’s widow became a text of condolences. Mitterrand recalls the hope generated by the election and the risks assumed by Moawad. These archives bear witness to the French support of the time; they do not constitute a judicial conclusion on those responsible for the attack.

On 24 November 1989, Elias Hraoui succeeded him. He also began his mandate outside Baabda, first in a barracks in Abdullah, then in a temporary residence in Beirut. Its installation in the reconstructed palace will take place only in July 1993.

Facade of the René-Moawad airport, archival photograph of Libnanews bank. Undocumented shooting date. Illustration: This image does not represent the 1989 session or the attack. Credit: Libnanews image bank.

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