The November 23 circular maintains 100 per cent coverage of acts approved in the public for Lebanese without insurers. The private contract goes back to the pre-war procedure.

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The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health maintains 100 per cent coverage of acts approved in public hospitals for Lebanese patients without an insurer. The circular signed on Monday 23 November by Minister Rakan Nassereddine cites neonatal and paediatric intensive care as well as childbirth. In contracted private hospitals, it re-established the pre-war procedure without setting treatment rates.

At the public hospital, no charges remain on approved acts

The circular states that the Ministry continues to fund fully the medical, surgical and hospital procedures it approves in the public sector for Lebanese patients who are not under the control of any insurance agency. The institution shall not charge them part of the cost of such acts.

The text expressly mentions the resuscitation services of newborns and children, as well as the benefits related to childbirth. The rule applies to acts approved by the Ministry: it does not make all care, ancillary services or stays free.

In the private contract, return to the previous procedure

For private hospitals under contract with the Ministry, the circular restores the pre-war admission and coverage procedure. It targets Lebanese patients without an insurer and also mentions patients in emergency care. It does not give a percentage for the private sector: the rate of 100% indicated for acts approved in the public cannot be applied to it by deduction.

The distinction counts because in July, the Ministry had confirmed a system of war also covering 100 per cent of certain care in private hospitals that had accepted a ceiling set by its services. The new circular does not include this rate for these institutions. It shall enter into force as soon as it is issued and repeal the contrary provisions of the previous circular.

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