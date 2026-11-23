Reported shots in South Lebanon, meeting announced in Parliament, Kyiv’s claim in Libya and 14.9 billion euros of new projects in Paris.

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Monday, November 23, 2026, 12 noon in Beirut. Further fire was reported in southern Lebanon and a man was injured in a separate incident near Nabatiyah. A delegation from the French National Assembly is expected Tuesday in the Lebanese Parliament. In Libya, Kyiv claims the attacks on two Russian ships, while in France the Choose France summit highlights 14.9 billion euros of new projects out of a total of 42.5 billion presented by Bercy.

South Lebanon: Fire reports and one injured in a separate incident

Intermittent fire was reported on Monday morning in the Nabatiyah al-Faukah area, according to information gathered on the spot by the Lebanese State Agency. In a point published at 1025 hours Beirut time, it also reported firing near Baraashit and in other parts of the South during the night. These dispatches don’t give a human count for the shots. The time of the point corresponds to the publication of the dispatch, not at the beginning of all the incidents that it reports.

Earlier in the morning, a man was injured by the explosion of a suspicious object in the Nabatiyah area. He was transported to the hospital and his condition was described as stable at the time of the first report. There is no link between this explosion and the fire.

The Lebanese official agency also reported artillery fire at Khiam, which it attributed to Israel. In its 1149-hour dispatch from Beirut, it reports that Israeli forces burned several houses, without specifying the time of the incident or giving a human report.

Lebanese Parliament awaits a French delegation Tuesday

The Foreign Affairs and Migrants Committee is scheduled to receive a delegation from the Foreign Affairs Committee of the French National Assembly at 11 a.m. on Tuesday 24 November in Beirut. The Lebanese agenda provides for discussions on the latest political and diplomatic developments and on cooperation between the two Parliaments. This is a consultation, not an agreement.

The same committee also amended the agenda of its sitting on Wednesday 25. The text on Lebanon’s accession to the Digital Cooperation Organisation is maintained. The project authorizing a World Bank loan for digital transformation, which was included in the earlier version, no longer appears on the agenda of the Commission. This is neither the rejection of the loan nor the decision of another commission.

Off Libya, Kyiv claims the attacks; UN requests investigation

Volodymyr Zelensky said Monday that Ukraine had targeted two Russian ships near the Libyan coast. He claims that one building sank and the other was hit. This is Kyiv’s version: this claim is not enough to establish a human or definitive condition of both ships.

The UN mission in Libya on Sunday called for an immediate, independent and transparent investigation into the reported attacks in Benghazi and off the city. His statement does not attribute the facts. The mission expresses its readiness to assist the Libyan authorities and calls for respect for the sovereignty of the country.

In Paris, 81 new projects in the French edition of Choose France

The French Ministry of Economy has 273 projects for EUR 42.5 billion. Of these, 81 had not yet been announced, amounting to $14.9 billion. The remainder is for projects already submitted. The total does not therefore represent expenditures made on Monday. The programme provides for a plenary meeting at 2 p.m. in Paris, 3 p.m. in Beirut.

Guadeloupe: Deferred care, continued emergencies

The CHU activated the white plan on Sunday following a cyberattack the previous day. Management announces the postponement of some of the interventions, consultations and imaging examinations until Friday, 27 November included. The hospital maintains urgent and priority care. This date sets the end of the reported carry-over period, not that of the return to normal.

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