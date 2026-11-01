Fakhreddine II: The Druze Emir hosted by the Medici in Florence

Fakhreddine II: The Druze Emir welcomed by the Medici in Florence In 1613, driven by the Ottomans, the founder of modern Lebanon found refuge in the court of Tuscany — before returning to rule..

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Fakhreddine II: The Druze Emir welcomed by the Medici in Florence

In 1613, driven by the Ottomans, the founder of modern Lebanon found refuge in the court of Tuscany — before returning to rule his country.

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