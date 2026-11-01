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Fakhreddine II: The Druze Emir hosted by the Medici in Florence

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 7 views

Fakhreddine II: The Druze Emir welcomed by the Medici in Florence In 1613, driven by the Ottomans, the founder of modern Lebanon found refuge in the court of Tuscany — before returning to rule..

Fakhreddine II : l’émir druze accueilli par les Médicis à Florence 🏛️
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Fakhreddine II: The Druze Emir welcomed by the Medici in Florence

In 1613, driven by the Ottomans, the founder of modern Lebanon found refuge in the court of Tuscany — before returning to rule his country.

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Libnanews est un site d'informations en français sur le Liban né d'une initiative citoyenne et présent sur la toile depuis 2006. Notre site est un média citoyen basé à l’étranger, et formé uniquement de jeunes bénévoles de divers horizons politiques, œuvrant ensemble pour la promotion d’une information factuelle neutre, refusant tout financement d’un parti quelconque, pour préserver sa crédibilité dans le secteur de l’information.

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