Fakhreddine II: The Druze Emir hosted by the Medici in Florence

Fakhreddine II: The Druze Emir welcomed by the Medici in Florence
In 1613, driven by the Ottomans, the founder of modern Lebanon found refuge in the court of Tuscany — before returning to rule his country.
Fakhreddine II: The Druze Emir welcomed by the Medici in Florence In 1613, driven by the Ottomans, the founder of modern Lebanon found refuge in the court of Tuscany — before returning to rule..
Fakhreddine II: The Druze Emir welcomed by the Medici in Florence
In 1613, driven by the Ottomans, the founder of modern Lebanon found refuge in the court of Tuscany — before returning to rule his country.
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Libnanews was founded in 2006 and covers the political, economic, judicial, cultural and social life of Lebanon.
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