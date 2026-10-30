Lamartine and Lebanon: the poet who wept his daughter under cedars In 1832, the French poet discovered the cedars of Bcharré, met Emir Bachir Chehab II and Lady Hester Stanhope —..

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Lamartine and Lebanon: the poet who wept his daughter under cedars

In 1832, the French poet discovered the cedars of Bcharré, met Emir Bachir Chehab II and Lady Hester Stanhope — before a tragedy struck his family.

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