Lamartine and Lebanon: the poet who wept his daughter under cedars
In 1832, the French poet discovered the cedars of Bcharré, met Emir Bachir Chehab II and Lady Hester Stanhope — before a tragedy struck his family.
Lamartine and Lebanon: the poet who wept his daughter under cedars In 1832, the French poet discovered the cedars of Bcharré, met Emir Bachir Chehab II and Lady Hester Stanhope —..
Lamartine and Lebanon: the poet who wept his daughter under cedars
In 1832, the French poet discovered the cedars of Bcharré, met Emir Bachir Chehab II and Lady Hester Stanhope — before a tragedy struck his family.
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Libnanews was founded in 2006 and covers the political, economic, judicial, cultural and social life of Lebanon.
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