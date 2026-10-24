The Castle of the Sea of Saida The Castle of the Sea of Saida, the most famous cross fortress in southern Lebanon, formerly represented on Lebanese banknotes of the 1950s and 1970s. Built in one..

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The Castle of the Sea of Saida

The Castle of the Sea of Saida, the most famous cross-fortress in southern Lebanon, formerly represented on Lebanese banknotes of the 1950s and 1970s. Built in one year (1227-1228) on a quasi-island, he saw Crusés, Mongols, Templiers and Mamluks pass. Built with stones from an ancient Phoenician temple, decorated with a bas-relief representing a lion hunting scene, it still houses the dungeon guard room and a mosque built after 1291. Damaged by the British fleet in 1840, it now maintains a stunning view of the port of Saida.

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