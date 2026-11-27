Thales opened exclusive negotiations to acquire 51.6% of the French specialist in Lumibird lasers. The project values its photonic activity at around €440 million. The sale of the medical division and regulatory authorizations condition the operation. An offer on the remaining shares would only come in a second phase.

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Thales announced on Friday 27 November exclusive negotiations to acquire 51.6% of Lumibird’s capital. The group targets the block owned by companies controlled by the CEO of the French laser manufacturer Marc Le Flohic. The transaction is not signed and depends in particular on the sale of the medical division of Lumibird.

What the €30.10 per share covers

The quoted reference price is EUR 30.10 per share, of which EUR 11.34 corresponds to an exceptional distribution expected after the sale of the medical branch. The EUR 30.10 is therefore not the price Thales would pay in full to the seller of the block after posting this distribution. Thales calculates a premium of 24.7% on the average price weighted by the volumes of the month preceding the announcement, not on the last closing price.

The communiqué provides for supplements of up to EUR 2.56, mainly related to the sale of medical activity. They depend on conditions that are not yet met. The total of EUR 32.66 is therefore the full payment scenario, not a guaranteed amount. The approximately EUR 440 million quoted by Thales is the enterprise value of the only photonic activity after the planned distribution, not the 51.6 % block price.

Why Thales Aims at Photonics

Lumibird, headquartered in Lannion, came from the rapprochement of Keopsys and Quantel in 2017. Its photonic division provides components and laser systems to customers in industry, research, environment, space and defence. Thales highlights the possibility of bringing the manufacturing of these components closer to its integration activities, to reduce its dependence on third-party suppliers.

The press release states that Lumibird would continue to serve other integrators. This is the position announced by companies, not a commitment imposed by a competition authority. The photonic division showed organic growth of 14.9% of turnover over the first nine months of 2026, according to the figures reported. The consolidated turnover of the group, which includes medical staff, increased by 8.8% in published data over the same period.

An offer on balance, if the block is acquired

Thales is aiming for a production by the end of the second quarter of 2027. Groups must first consult staff representatives. The sale of the medical division, the payment of the distribution and the regulatory authorizations also precede the finalization. The board of directors of Lumibird welcomed the project; its reasoned opinion should follow the report of the independent expert Finexsi.

If the purchase of the majority holding succeeds, Thales plans to file with the Autorité des marchés financiers a simplified offer on the remaining shares on the same terms. A withdrawal from the list would occur only if the legal conditions were met. As of 27 November, the announcement concerns the opening of exclusive negotiations: the public offer was not submitted.

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