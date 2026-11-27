Marco Rubio and Fayçal ben Farhane talked about Lebanon on the phone. Washington insisted on the disarmament of Hezbollah, while Riyadh emphasized regional stability. U.S. sources refer to Saudi emissary displacement to Washington and economic support, with no announcement of specific funding.

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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Saudi Foreign Minister Fayçal bin Farhane discussed Lebanon this week. Washington links exchange to Hezbollah disarmament. Riyadh focuses on regional stabilization efforts. Neither of the two public reports announce funding for Lebanon.

Two minutes, priorities formulated differently

In the report relayed by the American embassy in Beirut, Rubio insists on the disarmament of Hezbollah within the tripartite framework between the United States, Lebanon and Israel announced on 26 June. The Saudi official agency, in its dispatch of 25 November, states that the ministers referred to efforts to promote peace and security in Lebanon and the Sudan. It does not detail the arms component in Lebanon.

The appeal was not only about Beirut. Both ministers condemned the Houthis attacks on Saudi civil and energy infrastructure. They also defended freedom of navigation in the Straits of Ormuz and Bab al-Mandeb. The reports do not announce any new agreement between Riyadh and Washington on the Lebanese issue or a timetable for the Lebanese government.

A displacement of Saudi emissary evoked

Unidentified United States sources indicated on Thursday, 26 November, that Prince Yazid bin Farhane, an adviser to the Saudi minister responsible for the Lebanese case, was to visit Washington as part of the dialogue. They also evoke international mobilization in the coming weeks to support Lebanon and its economy. None of the communiqués consulted specified the date of the trip, its interlocutors or the form that the initiative would take.

This approach, if confirmed, would add to the direct exchanges between Riyadh and Beirut. In September, in New York, Prime Minister Nawaf Salam met with Fayçal bin Farhane in the presence of Yazid bin Farhane. According to the Grand Serail, the two parties had agreed to work towards the revitalization of the Saudi-Lebanese Joint Commission, particularly for economic and commercial cooperation. In October, Salam and the Saudi Ambassador reviewed the stages of this revival.

This bilateral framework already exists. It does not give financial content to the initiative mentioned on Thursday. By the morning of 27 November, no amounts, lessor, schedule or payment mechanism had been announced for such exchanges.

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