Directors took over the British discount on November 25. Dealz stores in Ireland continue to operate in the short term, while a total or partial sale is envisaged.

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Directors took over the British discount on November 25. Dealz stores in Ireland continue to operate in the short term, while a total or partial sale is envisaged.

Poundland Limited and Poundland Elgin Limited entered into the UK proceedingsadministrationwednesday, November 25. Three AlixPartners partners were appointed after the High Court leadership. The directors say that the search for a buyer, carried out before their appointment, did not make it possible to find a solvent solution for the whole company.

A sale in block or by activities remains possible

AlixPartners resumes the sales process. The firm envisages a disposal of the company or its assets, in whole or in part. The procedure is therefore not an immediate liquidation announcement. On the day of their appointment, administrators indicated that stores and distribution centres remained open. In its opinion to customers, Dealz states that activity in the Republic of Ireland continues in the short term and that most stores remain open until further notice. No general closure schedule was announced in these notices.

The British union Usdaw asked to meet with the administrators quickly. It had estimated at the beginning of November that approximately 11,000 jobs were at stake. This figure refers to positions whose union seeks to preserve the future, not to dismissals already pronounced.

Return conditions change at Poundland

In its UK opinion, Poundland states that, as of 26 November, its stores no longer offer a refund or exchange for a simple change of mind. This commercial policy is distinguished from the legal rights applicable in particular to defective products. It also states that claims for pre-government purchases may be treated as unsecured claims, rather than settled directly in stores. These details relate to the policy announced by Poundland in the United Kingdom.

In a letter dated November 25, the House of Commons Economic Affairs Commission requested that the directors be heard. At this stage, the notice of AlixPartners does not designate any owner or permanent store.

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