The Senate voted to increase the ceiling for the special tax on the equipment of local public property establishments from €20 to €40 per capita. It is neither an automatic increase nor an existing law.

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In examining the 2027 budget on Wednesday 25 November, the Senate voted to increase the ceiling to calculate the tax resources of local public property establishments and the Corsican land office from 20 to 40 euros per capita. This amount sets a limit for the establishment, not an amount that each resident should pay.

The special equipment tax, or TSE, already exists. It allows these organizations to acquire land and buildings on behalf of communities. The amendment put forward by Senator Franck Dhersin raises the resource limit and broadens its use: the tax could contribute to all the missions of these establishments, and not only to land and real estate acquisitions.

The 40 euros are not an individual invoice

The ceiling is calculated based on the total population of the establishment’s perimeter. For an area of 100,000 inhabitants, the limit would increase from EUR 2 million to EUR 4 million. It relates to the annual revenue of the tax plus certain State compensations, not only the amount to be distributed among taxpayers. The property establishment stops the proceeds of the tax each year.

The proceeds are distributed among those liable for the property tax on built and unbuilt properties, the housing tax on secondary residences and the property tax on enterprises in municipalities where the establishment is competent. Even if the provision is retained in the Finance Act, the increase in the ceiling will therefore not set a national rate or an identical increase for all tax notices.

Coastal erosion at the heart of the debate

The authors of the amendment take up a proposal from the National Coastline Committee. They want to empower the settlements in the territories that have to adapt their urban planning to the decline of the coastline. Coastal erosion does not, as such, fall within the scope of the risks eligible for financing of these actions by the Barnier fund, they recall in their text.

The Senate’s general rapporteur, Christine Lavarde, challenged the use of local taxation and noted that the drafting extended beyond erosion. The government also gave an unfavourable opinion. The Senate adopted four identical amendments at first reading. The ceiling of EUR 20 in the General Tax Code shall remain applicable until the increase has been included in a law which has entered into force.

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