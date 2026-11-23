On Monday, an Israeli strike killed an UNRWA employee in Jabaliyah and injured three other members of his team, according to the Agency. All worked near a water well. The Israeli army says they’re checking the report. Two deaths were reported in a separate strike west of Gaza City.

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An UNRWA employee was killed and three other team members were injured on Monday, 23 November, in an Israeli strike in Jabaliya, northern Gaza Strip, according to the United Nations agency. They worked near a water well in the refugee camp.

A team employed in the water service

A spokesperson for the agency indicated that the first elements placed the point of impact in a street adjacent to the well, where the employees performed their usual work. The Agency did not claim that the well or its employees had been targeted. Caregivers identified the employee killed as Adel al-Helo.

The Israeli army said it was checking the information about this incident. At this stage, neither the condition of the well nor the continued operation after the strike are established.

Two deaths reported in another strike

The Al-Shifa Hospital reported the death of two other people on Monday, in a separate strike on a vehicle west of Gaza City. This assessment should not be confused with that of the UNRWA team in Jabaliya, nor should it be interpreted as a complete count of the victims of the day in the enclave.

The ceasefire that came into effect in October 2025 reduced the scale of the fighting without stopping the strikes. UNRWA continues to provide water services in the Gaza Strip, including the use of wells and desalination systems, according to its latest statements at the UN General Assembly.

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