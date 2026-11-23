In the Gaza Strip, the Edward Said National Music Conservatory and partner associations maintained activities after the displacement of their students and teams. Their work shows what the continuity of teaching implies when courses can no longer be held in the same premises.

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In the Gaza Strip, the Edward Said National Music Conservatory and partner associations maintained activities after the displacement of their students and teams. Their work shows what the continuity of teaching implies when courses can no longer be held in the same premises.

Find a place to learn

The Edward Said Conservatory devotes part of its publications to the activities of its Gaza branch. On October 31, he reported that music teaching continued despite the war. Since the end of 2023, his musical practice programme has reached displaced persons in shelters, schools and community centres. The International Music Council, which distinguished the project, also cited activities organized under tents. This continuity does not mean that the usual premises have been rebuilt or reopened.

Partnerships have evolved over time. The Delia Arts Foundation explained that in January 2024 it opened a venue for artists in Rafah with the conservatory and the Al Kamanjati association. She then describes a mechanism that mobilizes local artists to offer musical and educational activities. The first place and its successor projects are not interchangeable: the narrative of their creation is not sufficient to confirm that they are now operating in the same place.

A course is not a concert

Part of the work involves simple functions: having an instrument, finding a place where several students can listen and practice, and then maintaining contact with them when families have to leave. The programmes cited by the conservatory and its partners are therefore not limited to public concerts. They also include learning, collective activities and opportunities to play together. Without more precise information, it is not possible to establish timetables or a list of places where courses would be open for registration.

The International Music Council has reported nearly 40,000 people affected since the beginning of its programme, largely children and youth. The figure includes Gaza, the West Bank and activities for families in Gaza displaced in Cairo. They are neither a student population currently enrolled in Gaza nor the number of people attending regular courses.

Preserving learning without promising therapeutic effect

Unesco identifies artistic and cultural activities in its support for the resumption of education in Gaza. In addition to music, his balance sheet covers narrative, visual arts, dance and heritage. It describes a wider field of action than that of the conservatory and should not be added to the latter.

Several associations present these workshops as moments of respite and expression. This provides information on the purpose of the programme, not its clinical effect. For teachers, the verifiable issue is elsewhere: allowing students to continue a practice after a trip, even when the instrument, the local and the group are no longer the same.

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