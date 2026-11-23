A breakdown in computer services can stop an activity without the right to full compensation. Microsoft’s November 2026 conditions distinguish a liability calculated on the service charges from other losses. The contract shall specify the method of measurement, exclusions and time limits applicable to each tender.

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A breakdown can interrupt the messaging, meetings and billing of one company at a time. However, the provision of a cloud computing contract is not calculated on this loss of profits. In its November 2026 conditions for volume licensed online services, Microsoft distinguishes the amounts paid for the affected service from the losses that the interruption can cause to the customer.

A service-level asset, not lost turnover

A service level agreement sets out indicators, a measurement period and rules that vary by product. The start and end time of a publicly announced incident must be distinguished from the actual unavailability for the client. In Microsoft’s text, planned maintenance and certain unavailability excluded by the contract are not included in this calculation. An incident message does not constitute recognition of eligibility for an asset.

If the application is accepted, the fee for the service, resource or supply concerned is included. The text sets a ceiling corresponding to the applicable monthly fees and excludes loss of revenue and operating costs. It presents credit as the remedy provided for in this agreement for a performance or availability problem. This does not affect any rights derived from other provisions or from the law applicable to a particular dispute.

Conditions and time limits vary according to contract

The document of 17 November provides, in its general terms and conditions, for receipt of 60 days after the incident for Azure. For other services covered by the report, it indicates a deadline at the end of the applicable period following the month of the incident. This is not a universal deadline; applicable edition may depend on the date of subscription or renewal. A customer under a different contract must refer to his or her own agreement.

The company must be able to document the incident, the hours, the services actually affected and the extent of the interruption. These elements are used to examine the asset. Measuring an operating loss, if this issue arises separately, is another calculation.

The European Data Regulation deals in particular with obstacles to the change of provider. It answers the question of the portability of services, not the calculation of having after a breakdown. Reducing dependency on a supplier and determining what it owes for an incident are two distinct issues.

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