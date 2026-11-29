The increase in VAT to finance the 13th AVS pension can no longer bring the majority of the cantons together. The December payment is maintained. According to the partial count of the Federal Statistical Office, yes leads to noisy fireworks and the War Materiel Act.

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The increase in VAT to finance the 13th Old Age and Survivors Insurance (AVS) pension can no longer obtain the majority of the cantons, one of the two conditions for its adoption. On Sunday 29 November, at 2.19 p.m. Swiss time, 22 out of 26 cantons had completed their counting. The non then had 56.21 per cent of the recorded votes. The national total remained provisional.

The first payment of the 13th pension is maintained

The vote was on the financing of the service, not on its existence. The people and the cantons approved the 13th rent in March 2024. According to the Federal Office of Social Insurance, it is to be paid for the first time in December 2026 to about 2.6 million people.

The plan submitted on Sunday increased the normal VAT rate from 8.1% to 8.5% and covered the special rate of accommodation by 0.2 percentage points. It left unchanged the reduced rate, which applies in particular to foodstuffs. According to the Federal Council, the additional revenue would have covered only part of the cost of the 13th rent, estimated at between 4 and 5 billion Swiss francs per year. Funding remains to be determined.

Taxation of married couples: the majority of cantons are also lacking

The initiative on married couples also fails to count the cantons, regardless of the final national result. She proposed that the Constitution should include joint taxation of spouses’ income for direct federal tax, without putting married couples at a disadvantage compared to other taxpayers.

This vote does not call into question the Individual Taxation Act, adopted on 8 March by 54.23 per cent of voters. The Act provides that each spouse must complete his or her own declaration. However, it does not make the separate declaration mandatory the day after the election.

Fireworks and war material: the yes in mind

At the same OFS score, the yes was 59.02 per cent on the fireworks initiative. All cantons having completed their counting approved. The text aims to sell and use parts that cause noise, with possible exceptions for certain events of supraregional importance. It leaves it to the legislator to define the modalities.

The revision of the War Materiel Act received 55.35 per cent yes. This referendum requires only a majority of the votes cast at national level. The text changes the conditions for certain exports and re-exports. It maintains the obligation to respect Swiss neutrality law. Both texts were still being reviewed.

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