With Mish Min Hon, the Brazilian singer took up her own repertoire in Hamra. The meeting dates back to a French festival that had programmed its band and the Lebanese collective SANAM.

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With Mish Min Hon, the Brazilian singer took up her own repertoire in Hamra. The meeting dates back to a French festival that had programmed its band and the Lebanese collective SANAM.

On the stage of Metro Al Madina in Hamra, Sophia Chablau did not replay the concert of his Brazilian band. For Mish Min Hon, or Not from HereThe singer and composer of São Paulo worked with three Lebanese artists, Sandy Chamoun, Antonio Hajj and Pascal Semerdjian. The concert on 18 November was organized by the Brazilian Embassy and the Guimarães Rosa Institute in Beirut, with the Hamra Hall.

A meeting born in Saint-Nazaire

The archives of the festival Les Escales give the starting point: in July 2024, the Globe-Trotter program brought together the project Sophia Chablau e Uma Enorme Perda de Tempo and SANAM. These two formations came under different partnerships, with the Brazilian festival Coquetel Molotov on one side and Beirut & Beyond on the other. Two years later, Sandy Chamoun, voice of SANAM, was part of the Beirut concert team.

A Brazilian repertoire that changes team

The São Paulo Group credits give an idea of what the arrangement can change. His first album, released in 2021, was produced by Ana Frango Elétrico. For Música do Escecimento, in 2023, the group worked with pianist and composer Vitor Araújo and placed more emphasis on strings and textures. The songs were therefore not linked to a single orchestration even before the Lebanese musicians seized it.

In Beirut, the joint work focused on the compositions of Chablau and brought together Brazilian song, rock, jazz and experimentation. The artist also has family roots in Lebanon, but the programming of 2024 and the concert of 2026 actually describe the journey: a meeting between two groups in France, then the rewriting of an existing repertoire with musicians from the city that hosted him.

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