The European Public Prosecutor’s Office announced fourteen searches in Romania and Belgium on suspicions of fraud against EU aid. The file is about a smart building project. In Iași, three persons are under judicial supervision and nine property has been seized to cover possible damage.

7

Lire l'article Stop

Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

Fourteen searches took place on 26 November in Belgium and Romania in an investigation into European aid to a smart building project. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office, which announced the transaction on Friday, suspects that a company has financed over €655,000 of fictitious expenditure. Three suspects were placed under judicial supervision in Romania. No convictions were handed down in this case.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office investigates evidence of expenditure

European prosecutors delegated to Iași lead the investigation. The project involves a project to develop and purchase equipment for the management of buildings, using a platform linking devices and sensors. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office estimates the total project budget at approximately EUR 1.1 million. The European contribution is estimated at around €987,850. These two amounts describe the funding of the project, not the amount that investigators believe has been wrongly obtained.

The amount of more than EUR 655 000 concerns the aid which the recipient undertaking would have received by declaring expenditure which would not have taken place. The Public Prosecutor’s Office cites compensation for 19 persons who, according to his investigations, had not worked on the project. It also mentions the presumed fictitious purchase of technical know-how. He does not say in his statement that the platform itself never existed. The purpose of the survey is to examine the reality of benefits used to justify payments.

The file therefore concerns payments already made, not only a request for a subsidy rejected before payment. For investigators, one question is whether the reported expense is a work or acquisition that actually benefited the project. Another is to determine who disposed of the money after it was paid. The Public Prosecutor’s Office suspects that a significant part of the company would have joined the director of the beneficiary company, through transfers and through companies in Belgium and Luxembourg. He speaks of an alleged personal benefit, not of an enrichment established by judgment.

Nine real estate seized in Iași County

Three people were taken to the European Public Prosecutor’s Office in Iași to be officially informed of their suspect status. They were then placed under judicial supervision. The communiqué does not give their names or details of their obligations. He did not report any pre-trial detention after their presentation.

The prosecutors announced the seizure of nine property belonging to three suspects in Iași County: five plots, two houses and two apartments. Their value is estimated at about EUR 1 million. The bank accounts of the beneficiary company have been frozen. The Public Prosecutor’s Office explains that it wants to protect the possibility of damage to the European budget and legal costs.

The figure of EUR 1 million corresponds to the estimate of the goods seized. It does not measure the amount already paid to the Union or a penalty imposed on suspects. Seizure and freezing immobilize assets at this stage; they do not transfer ownership of the property to themselves and do not establish definitive harm. A distinction must also be made between the total value of the project, the share of European aid and the sum that the prosecutor’s office allocates to the disputed expenditure.

Romanian investigation supported by Belgian police

The operation of 26 November mobilized the economic police and gendarmerie of Iași County in Romania. In Belgium, the Federal Police provided assistance through its corruption and organised crime services. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office announced a total of fourteen searches, without detailing their distribution between the two countries. He mentions Luxembourg in the alleged flow of funds, but not as a place of search in this operation.

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office shall be responsible for infringements which affect the Union’s financial interests. It has a central level in Luxembourg and delegated prosecutors in the participating States. In this case, the investigative acts are conducted from Iași, with the support of the national services. If there is prosecution and trial, they will be subject to the competent Romanian courts. The European Public Prosecutor’s Office is not a court and does not itself pronounce a sentence.

According to the prosecution, the facts could be covered by subsidy fraud, forgery and money laundering. These are the qualifications envisaged at the stage of the investigation. They remain presumed innocent. The communiqué of 27 November does not set a date for judgment or an amount intended to be returned to the European budget.

A question about this article?Ask Libnanews