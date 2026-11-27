In Lebanon, not all refugee children are part of the same school system. The approaches of the State school and UNRWA data do not cover the same audiences.

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In Lebanon, a Syrian child requesting a place in a public school and a Palestinian refugee child educated by UNRWA did not go through the same network. The re-entry 2026–27 renewed a derogation for some Syrian students whose stay is being regularized. The agency that runs Palestinian schools publishes a review of the previous school year. This information does not say how many students have found a place this fall or how many continue to attend the courses.

In the public, registration depends on the service actually offered

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees reported on 2 October that the enrolment of non-Lebanese students was open for 2026–27. For Syrians, the Council of Ministers has extended a mechanism that allows registration during certain procedures for regularization of stay. UNHCR states that the family must be able to prove to the school that it has started these steps with the General Security. The Committee recommends that the State party apply to the institution already attended or to a public school providing the relevant educational range.

This registration permit does not mean that every school has a place or that all time zones are open in the same way. The public school and technical or vocational education also do not use the same enrolment circuit. If a family moves, the transfer of the file, the distance and the places available weigh on the actual recovery.

UNRWA does not cover the same population

For 2025–26, UNRWA reported that it had enrolled 34,541 students in 60 schools in Lebanon, from the first to the last year of the school cycle. This count includes 3,036 Palestinian refugees from Syria. These children belong to the Palestinian category in the agency’s balance sheet: adding them to the number of Syrian students in the public network would distort the comparison. UNRWA’s figure is that of last year, not a November attendance record.

The Agency cites conflict-related displacement, child labour and protection challenges as factors that weaken education. Access to the public network raises, for its part, the question of rooms, the educational range and the route to an institution which can accommodate the student. These factors do not allow a child’s absence to be attributed to a single cause.

What to measure after school

Education Cannot Wait announced on 20 November a programme for approximately 59,000 children affected by crises, including catch-up and transport assistance. This number is a programme target, not a total of pupils already returning in class. In order to compare the continuity between the two networks, aggregated surveys should be available for the same period: assigned places, weeks of insured courses, extended absences and transfers. Neither UNHCR’s opinion on registration nor UNRWA’s annual balance sheet provides this comparison for November 2026.

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