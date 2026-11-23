The Arab press on 23 November reviewed the conditions for the return to southern Lebanon, the reactions to Joseph Aoun’s speech and the discussions on post-FINUL. The review distinguishes Qaa’s seizure from the assumptions about its recipient, as well as the damage found in Khartoum and Benghazi from the alleged responsibilities. The role of laboratories in Gaza, La Wisdom’s sports budgets and the return to cinema with Manal Issa.

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On the front page: Lebanese sovereignty after independence

Debel and the return of the inhabitants pose two distinct questions

Following the 83rd anniversary of Independence, the Lebanese debate moved from ceremonies to the concrete conditions for returning to the South. On 22 November, Nawaf Salam condemned the presentation of students of the Debel Public School in a video of the Israeli army. The Ministry of Education reported that the filmed visit was more than a month old and had taken place without any information. The diffusion around Independence therefore does not date the shooting. The municipality of Bint Jbeil, for its part, called on the inhabitants not to follow unofficial calls upon return. It neither reopened an area nor announced a schedule.

Al Sharq Al Awsat, on 23 November 2026, observed the same gap between the national holiday and the situation in southern localities where families had retreated. In Zawtar and Nabatiyah al-Faukah, the reported scenes are not worth investigating all the displaced. They show, on the other hand, that the declarations on return do not solve by themselves: a home may be within a short distance of its hometown and may not be able to return. This is both a question of security and a question of how to resume daily life.

Zawtar and Nabatiyé: the place of assembly is not the place of return

In its 23 November 2026 edition, Al-Quds Al-Arabi reports destruction in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and in the Kfar Tebnit area on Sunday 22. Al Sharq Al Awsat, dated the same day, describes a gathering of people from Zawtar al-Sharqiyah in Zawtar al-Gharbiyah. He also brought a march to Nabatiyah al-Faukah. These stories speak of different places and facts. They do not permit the addition of damaged buildings or the deduction of a general return movement. A gathering organized in a host town does not constitute reopening of the original town.

Local policy: exclusivity of weapons, declaration and still separate acts

Annahar, in his Lebanese edition of November 23, 2026, recalls Joseph Aoun’s speech in Nahr el-Kalb on Saturday, 21. The President cited two impediments to sovereignty: the Israeli occupation of part of the territory and the influence, according to him, exerted by elements of the Iranian regime on decisions and weapons outside the State. In the same speech, he called for Israeli withdrawal, the release of detainees and the handing over of arms to the public authority. The coverage of the newspaper does not show a timetable for execution. Interpretations given to anonymous political circles are not a decision.

The daily reports several reactions. Samir Geagea wants the speech to be followed by action. Mufti Ahmad Qabalan and Sheikh Ali al-Khatib challenged certain passages. Nabih Berri gave up the congratulations of Independence in solidarity with southern localities, according to Annahar. These positions do not constitute an agreement between the parties on the order, pace or conditions of arms surrender.

Quotes and speeches: the mourning of Georges Khodr and the readings of his work

Annahar, November 23, 2026, distinguishes the announcement of the death of former Greek-Orthodox Metropolitan Georges Khodr, made the day before by Patriarch John X, from tributes and texts of memory. According to the newspaper, Joseph Aoun insisted on faith, knowledge and pluralism. Nawaf Salam recalled having known him young and spoke of his knowledge of Islam and his attachment to the Arabic language. These are testimony about man and his place in the Lebanese debate, not elements of political agenda.

The same issue reproduces excerpts from spiritual writings and publishes a tribute to Ziad Baroud, who reviews Khodr’s relationship with Ghassan Tueni. We can read, side by side, texts of the metropolitan and how its contemporaries interpret its work. The existence of a brief does not make the author’s words, family memories and retrospective appreciation identical. Articles on the disappearance and archives of Khodr’s public thought are two separate objects.

Diplomacy: after UNIFIL, a fixed deadline but no successor decided

Al Araby Al Jadid, on 23 November 2026, published an analysis of the arrangements envisaged after UNIFIL and the possible place of the Lebanese army and international partners. It is a reading of the discussions, not the text of a new resolution. The request made by Nawaf Salam the day before is specific on one point: the Prime Minister wants to preserve an international presence and the humanitarian links between the rest of the country and the villages of the South he mentioned. Its communiqué does not designate a successor force to the mission.

The current text, resolution 2790, sets 31 December 2026 as the end of the current mandate. The withdrawal must then be organised over a period of up to one year. The Council authorizes limited functions during this phase. It is therefore not necessary to imagine a complete departure on the evening of 31 December, nor to read the withdrawal schedule as the extension of regular operations. A separate mission proposal would remain to be considered on its own text, command and responsibilities.

Mediation and threat are not two competing decisions

Al Sharq Al Awsat, in its 23 November 2026 edition, reports that Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar defends the possibility of a breakthrough between Washington and Tehran. Al-Quds Al-Arabi, dated the same day, gives the floor to the head of Egyptian diplomacy, Badr Abdelatty, on coordination with Qatar. It describes exchanges aimed at relaunching the discussions. This does not mean that the United States and Iran have agreed to resume formal negotiations at a given date.

The international edition of Annahar on 23 November presents scenarios debated in the United States, ranging from maintaining pressure to a new escalation. Part of its reading is based on interlocutors or indirect information. Apart from the public comments of the mediators, press assumptions about American decisions and Iranian military claims must be kept. The rapprochement between these three categories explains the political climate; It does not confirm any new agreement or strike order.

International policy: Aden under pressure and climate negotiations without general agreement

Al Araby Al Jadid, on 23 November 2026, describes an increase in pressure on Aden and new exchanges of accusations between the Houthis and the Saudi-led coalition. The daily reports statements from both sides about strikes and interceptions. These statements do not constitute an independent account of operations. In Aden, the key risk for civilians is that fighting will disrupt displacement, aid delivery and supplies. The newspaper evokes the risk of a circle; He doesn’t see the city taking.

In Antalya, Al Araby Al Jadid, on 23 November, noted that COP31 had been completed without agreement on the political texts submitted by the Presidency. The Executive Secretary of the UN Climate Convention, Simon Stiell, also acknowledged this disagreement in closing session on 22 November. He recalled, however, that other decisions had been taken, including on the fair transition. The absence of compromises on two central texts does not lead to the conclusion that delegations have not adopted any decisions. Conversely, these separate decisions do not restore the desired political compromise.

In Khartoum and Benghazi, damage reports do not identify those responsible

Al Sharq Al Awsat, on 23 November 2026, reports that Denise Brown, the United Nations humanitarian coordinator in Sudan, confirmed the attack on 22 November at an organization building in Khartoum. Al-Quds Al-Arabi, on the same day, also reported on the strikes in the agglomeration. The United Nations finding does not confirm the imputations circulating on their origin. It is also not necessary to include in this dossier the assessment published in South Sudan, which concerns another State and another event.

In Benghazi, Al-Quds Al-Arabi and the international edition of Annahar, on 23 November, highlight the reported damage on a Russian ship. The competing accounts of the Libyan authorities do not give a common attribution. An image of the damage can document the condition of the ship; It is not sufficient to designate the author or to establish a link with the war in Ukraine.

Economy: from oil prices to maturity pressures

Al Araby Al Jadid, November 23, 2026, describes Jordanian households that reduce their purchases of olive oil, or replace the purchase of a large can with smaller quantities. The report distinguishes transport and packaging expenditure, cited by professionals, from household purchasing power. A more abundant harvest can increase supply without lowering each selling cost, and the price observed at a point of sale is not sufficient to measure the entire market.

In the same issue, the newspaper examines the burden of debt servicing in Egypt. Repayment of capital, payment of interest and budgetary revenue do not have the same scope. Compare them without specifying year and currency can give a misleading picture. The subject is distinct from regional comparisons of debt in the Gulf, where oil revenues, expenditures and refinancing possibilities vary from one state to another.

Finance housing, not finance a promise

The international edition of Annahar, on November 23, 2026, looks back on housing in Europe with Spanish lighting. The newspaper juxtaposes the rise in household costs, the shortage of certain housing and the financing instruments discussed at European level. Al Sharq Al Awsat, on the same date, reports Saudi measures on unbuilt land in Riyadh. These are different instruments: financing a project does not yet bring housing into the market; It also does not prove that construction has begun.

Justice: Qaa’s seizure alone is not a sponsor

Al Araby Al Jadid and Al Sharq Al Awsat, on 23 November 2026, recaptured in the Qaa area on Saturday, 21 November. The Lebanese army announced about 264 kilos of explosive material and the arrest of three persons suspected of involvement in trafficking. It places the source of the cargo in Syria. The press release does not designate a sponsor. Persons arrested remain suspects; the quantity seized does not establish their final responsibility or that of an organisation.

A separate seizure announced by the Syrian authorities near Damascus is also reported. They say they intercepted a shipment to Lebanon. In the absence of official confirmation, these two cases must not be linked. Similarly, a reference to previous seizures provides information on the precedents mentioned in the press, not on the destination of the consignment or on the status of a judicial investigation. The investigation must answer these questions.

In the West Bank, complaints, investigations announced and accountability established

Al-Quds Al-Arabi, on 23 November 2026, reported vehicles burned in Kafr Malik and Palestinian and Jordanian reactions. The newspaper distinguishes the reported acts from the announcement of an investigation by the Israeli army. Al Sharq Al Awsat, of the same date, quotes Gadi Eisenkot, who described settler violence against Palestinians as terrorists. It is a public position, not a judicial qualification of the facts of Kafr Malik. Sanctions issued by foreign governments, when directed against specific individuals or entities, do not replace a court decision in a particular case.

Society: In Gaza, care also faces lack of analysis

Al Araby Al Jadid, November 23, 2026, describes the effects of the lack of reagents and equipment on Gaza laboratories. Sahar Ghanem, head of the laboratory and blood bank unit of the Gaza Ministry of Health, told the newspaper that five hospital laboratories under the Ministry provided services, in addition to partially functioning primary care laboratories. This area does not include all medical facilities in Gaza. It also does not correspond to the total number of tests that patients can actually obtain.

The report describes the case of a family whose child cannot carry out the necessary monitoring of a follow-up decision. It illustrates the difference between access to consultation and the possibility of completing diagnosis or adaptation of treatment. The same issue deals with school transport in Algeria from a different angle: the existence of a school is not enough to make regular the student’s presence if access to the school remains difficult. Situations are not comparable in severity; Each distinguishes an advertised service from its actual use.

Music lessons maintained despite displacement

Annahar, in its 23 November 2026 international edition, reports on the continuation of instrument courses in Deir al-Balah in the Gaza Strip, despite the lack of equipment. The story is based on what a teacher and a student describe. It shows that a practice continues in precarious conditions, without proving that it affects all children in the area or that it has a therapeutic effect. It is the continuity of teaching, the loan or repair of instruments and the access of students to the sessions that a follow-up can document.

Culture: Richter Pavilion and Craft Practices in the foreground

In Doha, Al Araby Al Jadid, November 23, 2026, returns to the opening of a permanent pavilion designed by Gerhard Richter in the park of the Islamic Art Museum. The artist transposes his work on the motifs obtained by dividing and repeating fragments of painting. This is not a travelling exhibition. The building composes with the reflecting walls and surfaces of the place, while the future museum of the old mills remains a separate project.

In its international edition of November 23, Annahar questions the Emirati designer Khalid al-Shafar about a project that combines a workshop of the Irthi council and artisans of the braiding talli with a fashion house. The designer describes the translation of a motif into textile work. The file establishes the role of the artisans in the project as it relates, but does not allow for the measurement of remuneration or production volume.

Sport: for Wisdom, basketball and football do not ask the same question of budget

In Annahar, November 23, 2026, Ragheb Haddad, president of La Wisdom, presents distinct priorities for basketball and football teams. In basketball, he refused to assimilate the defeat in the final against Al Riyadi to a failure and retained a title goal. For football, he explains that a fall in the budget has tightened the goal around the maintenance. The newspaper reports its position on the progressive payment of wages. It does not publish full accounts to determine the amount of payments.

The President also referred to a stage and possible recruitment routes. It does not provide a work schedule or final signing announcement. The development of the women’s basketball team, after joining the elite, is yet another objective. The comparison between disciplines is therefore more interesting than the mere reading of the results: it makes it possible to distinguish the declared sporting ambition, the resources that a club claims to have and the charges that published accounts could measure.

Technology: platform failure and export suspicions are not under the same control

Al Araby Al Jadid, November 23, 2026, refers to suspicions of advanced chip transfer despite US export restrictions. The newspaper distinguishes between a final destination issue and an accounting component. The initiation or disclosure of an investigation does not establish the actual circumvention by a particular company or an accounting offence. For the purpose of follow-up, it will be necessary to separate the actually published export rules, the investigation decisions and the allegations reported.

Service failure and provider responsibility

Annahar, in its international edition of November 23, 2026, examines the case of Microsoft services in terms of contracts. The newspaper distinguishes the credit granted when a service fails to meet the expected level of availability and the repair of other losses, depending on different conditions. It does not report a judgment establishing Microsoft’s responsibility. The concrete challenge for a company is to know which service has actually ceased to function, how its contract defines its availability and what is provided for in a backup solution in the event of a common fault with several tools.

In the same edition, the file on Anthropic raises a different question: who holds the votes after the opening of capital? The proportion of capital, voting rights and power in certain seats of the council do not measure the same. Introduction figures and wealth estimates are not enough to read the governance provisions. It is the applicable stock exchange document that sets the class of securities and the scope of rights, rather than the sole stock market.

Personalities: Manal Issa, the cinema of exile and the reason for returning

Al Sharq Al Awsat, November 23, 2026, publishes an interview with Lebanese actress Manal Issa about the Summer pastures. The daily gives the prize received at the Cairo International Film Festival and returns to Hana, a Lebanese hostess in the Alps. Manal Issa brings the theme back to his own experience. The character’s situation remains a fiction, and the actress’s comments relate to his relationship to the role, not the origin of all the scenes.

Al-Quds Al-Arabi, on the same day, returns to a tribute to Ahmad Kaabour at the Arab University of Beirut. The report quotes the entire Conservatoire and Chief André Hage. As the concert has already taken place, it is not an announcement of the agenda. Rather, it allows us to measure the place of this repertoire in urban memory and how a whole transmits it in a context other than that of its first broadcast.

In the same issue, Lebanese singer Ragheb Alama tells Al Araby Al Jadid that he uses the platforms to broadcast his music, but that he does not use the purchase of views. It distinguishes artificial intelligence as aid in seeking ideas for a replacement of the human role in creation. These words are those of the artist. They do not, on their own, inform about the frequency of purchasing views in the music industry. On the other hand, they open a discussion on the indicators with which artists, producers and the public measure the circulation of a song.

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