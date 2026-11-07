7 novembre 2026
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South Lebanon: artillery fire at Zawtar and its surroundings

Libnanews
· 1 min read · 5 views

On Saturday, 7 November, Israeli artillery fired at the interior areas of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah and the area between Mayfadoun and Kfar Tebnit. An agency dispatch broadcast from Nabatiyah at 1439 hours Beirut time reported the bombings. It does not specify the number of buses or their duration. There is no human or detailed record of property damage in this alert, which does not lead to the conclusion that there are no victims or damage.

Composition éditoriale sur une vue d’archives de Khiam depuis Marjayoun. Cette photographie d’illustration ne montre ni Zawtar ni les bombardements du 7 novembre.
Composition éditoriale sur une vue d’archives de Khiam depuis Marjayoun. Cette photographie d’illustration ne montre ni Zawtar ni les bombardements du 7 novembre. © François el Bacha / Libnanews
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Beta translationThis article is an automated beta translation. Please use caution and verify sensitive details against the French original when needed.

On Saturday, 7 November 2026, Israeli artillery fired at the interior quarters of Zawtar al-Sharqiyah in southern Lebanon. The area between Mayfadoun and Kfar Tebnit was also affected, according to an agency dispatch transmitted from Nabatiyeh.

Artillery fire in Zawtar al-Sharqiyah

The alert, broadcast at 2:39 p.m. Beirut time, distinguishes these two sectors. It mentions the Zawtar al-Sharqiyah neighbourhoods and the space between the other two localities. It does not specify the number of shells or the duration of the bombing.

No results reported in the alert

The dispatch does not provide any human results and does not describe the material damage. This lack of information makes it impossible to conclude that there are no victims or damages.

Nor does the text provide any information on any emergency intervention or on buildings affected. The consequences of these shootings remain to be specified.

Libnanews
Newsdesk Libnanews - translated by IA

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